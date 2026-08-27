Stanbic IBTC walks for 250 children as Together4ALimb marks 12 years of restoring mobility

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, successfully hosted the 2026 edition of its Together4ALimb Walk recently. This year’s event attracted a significant turnout, with employees, beneficiaries, families, partners, and members of the public coming together for a commemorative awareness walk in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its 12th year, Together4ALimb continues to make impactful changes in the lives of children living with limb loss. This year, the initiative welcomed 50 additional children – each receiving a custom-designed prosthetic limb along with a Stanbic IBTC Education Trust fund each valued at ₦1.5 million. In total, Stanbic IBTC has increased the total number of children supported since the programme’s inception to an impressive 250 beneficiaries.

Under the theme ‘Be Un’limb’ited’, the walk celebrated the achievements of beneficiaries while raising awareness. It underscored the message that losing a limb does not equate losing one’s future – a sentiment echoed by many attendees who participated wholeheartedly.

Speaking during her keynote address, Dr. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, represented by Mrs. Ola Ibitoye, emphasised the importance of this initiative. She stated that every child deserves the opportunity to live, learn, dream, and succeed, regardless of their physical condition.

According to the First Lady of Lagos State, as delivered by Mrs Ibitoye, “As a mother and as a woman who cares deeply about the well-being of children, I understand how much support can mean to a child and to the entire family. A prosthetic limb can help a child move more freely, return to school, play with friends, and take part in everyday activities with greater confidence. Educational support also gives these children a chance to build a better future for themselves.



“This is why initiatives like this are so important. They remind us that inclusion is not simply about giving people support. It is about creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential. I therefore commend Stanbic IBTC for using its Corporate Social Investment programme to address a real need in society.”

Speaking at the event, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, highlighted the importance of investing in youth and children as a crucial driver of economic progress. “Supporting the education and development of our younger generations is not just an ethical imperative, but an essential activity for economic growth,” he stated. “Through Together4ALimb, we are removing barriers to mobility and education; demonstrating that collaborative efforts are vital for fostering sustainable growth and securing a brighter future for the next generation.”

Similarly, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the significance of unity in community efforts. “Together4ALimb embodies the power of collaboration in our communities. It is through unwavering engagement and shared efforts that we can create meaningful advancements. As we unite our voices and resources, we uplift one another and foster transformative changes that improve the quality of life for all,” he remarked.

Since its inception in 2015, Together4ALimb has made significant strides, providing prosthetic limbs and more than ₦300 million in scholarship funding to beneficiaries. The total benefits offered through this initiative now exceed ₦800 million. The programme has a broad reach across educational levels, as illustrated by its scholars: one child in creche, 23 in nursery, 97 in primary school, 55 in junior secondary school, and 38 in senior secondary. Notably, seven students have successfully completed secondary school education; eight are in universities; and two beneficiaries are receiving specialised support in special schools.

Together4ALimb remains a cornerstone of Stanbic IBTC’s wider commitment to economic development and financial inclusion. Through sustained investments in the health, mobility, and education of vulnerable children, Stanbic IBTC is making strides to create a more equitable society. As the initiative continues to grow, its impact reverberates throughout the community, reaffirming the message that every child deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

As Stanbic IBTC reflects on this year’s achievements, the organisation looks forward to building on this foundation; creating more opportunities for empowered futures for children affected by limb loss; and enhancing their trajectory towards success.