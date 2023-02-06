Stanbic IBTC Unveil Special Valentine Package For SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has provided juicy options for its customers to enjoy access to cash flow to scale their business in preparation for the upcoming season of love celebrations.

The organisation has said that its digital loan solutions will make funds available for customers to stock up, purchase necessary gift items for their loved ones, pay salaries and meet other financial obligations before, during and after the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Direct, Business and Commercial Client, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “Individuals need to show love and be loved in return. Gifting remains one of the best ways to express love, and limited cash should not hinder achieving this. As for businesses, none deserves to be cash trapped. They must seek easy and seamless opportunities to cash flow to keep the business running at all times.”

Olajumoke explained that the Bank has an SME EZ Cash short-term loan offering to business owners that fulfil specific qualifying requirements. It gives access to up to N5 million at a monthly interest rate of 3% and up to twelve months repayment period. Eligibility for EZ cash includes having an account for at least six months with no illegal overdrafts or returned cheques.

Women in business can gain better and simpler access to business funding through Stanbic IBTC’s Blue Blossom. A product for women to bridge the financial gap in their careers and enterprises and boost their economic empowerment.

A Blue Blossom account holder enjoys benefits including a zero current account maintenance (CAM) cost, access to business clinic sessions, a 0.50% reduction on loan management costs, and access to lending facilities at exceptionally competitive rates with a minimum account initial balance of N20,000.

Merchants can receive payments over USSD using the C’Gate Payment. The system can accept payments through POS terminals and the online web payment platform.

Stanbic IBTC Point of Sale (POS) is accessible for quick payment receipts from debits, payment of bills, and airtime purchases.

PrimePay, a payment solution that enables retailers accept payments from their consumers with one link, using various payment methods, is also available. It connects to a merchant’s current website, and clients may complete purchases using any supported online payment methods. We also offer Payment Gateway Service for businesses to receive card payments directly from their websites and NQR Payment Solution to allow merchants receive payments via a secure QR code-based platform.

“With Stanbic IBTC digital products, customers can do more from the comfort of their homes. We offer ease and convenience while they carry out transactions of any kind. I urge existing and prospective customers to take advantage of our propositions and I wish you all a Happy Valentine’s celebration,” Olajumoke said.