Stanbic IBTC Sponsors British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation Farm Fair

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has announced its sponsorship of the annual British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN) Lagos Farm Fair. In a statement, the group said the event is dedicated to celebrating Lagos’s rich agricultural heritage and promising future in farming.

The purpose of the BATN Lagos Farm Fair is multifaceted. Firstly, it aims to showcase cutting-edge advancements in agricultural technology, introducing innovative farming practices and sustainable agriculture solutions that are set to transform the industry.

This event serves as a consummate platform for farmers, allowing them to market their produce directly to a broad audience. It also acts as a launch pad for startups and innovators, allowing them to unveil innovative products and services that could change how agriculture is practiced.

The fair is also designed to foster networking, learning, and collaboration among its participants. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders from various segments of the agriculture sector, the event opens avenues for meaningful conversations, ideas exchange, and potential partnerships. It aims to build a community of like-minded individuals and organizations committed to driving growth and innovation in agriculture.

Commenting on the upcoming fair, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank said: “Our commitment to the agricultural sector is relentless because we recognize its critical role in driving economic growth, ensuring food security, and creating employment opportunities.

This collaboration results from our dedication to fostering growth and development within the agricultural community, providing a platform for innovation, learning, and collaboration. We look forward to bringing together farmers, agricultural enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders to celebrate and explore the advancements and future of agriculture in Lagos.”

By sponsoring the farm fair, Stanbic IBTC reaffirms its commitment and takes a proactive stance in nurturing the sector’s growth and development.

This initiative is part of Stanbic IBTC’s broader strategy to invest in sustainable practices and innovations that can elevate the agricultural industry and contribute to the overall prosperity and well-being of the community.

Through these efforts, Stanbic IBTC aims to empower farmers, encourage the adoption of modern farming techniques, and facilitate the sector’s access to essential financial resources and markets.