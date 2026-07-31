FG seeks stronger African partnerships to transform agrifood systems

Key points

Federal Government called for stronger African collaboration to drive food security.

Minister urged governments, researchers and private sector to convert commitments into action.

Nigeria reaffirmed support for FARA’s agricultural research and innovation agenda.

FARA’s new board pledged to strengthen research, partnerships and climate resilience.

Main story

The Federal Government has urged African countries to strengthen collaboration in agricultural research and innovation as part of efforts to improve food security, build climate resilience and accelerate the transformation of the continent’s agrifood systems.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, made the call on Thursday while opening the 9th Africa Agriculture Science Week and the 10th General Assembly of the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) in Abuja.

He said governments, research institutions, development partners and private investors must move beyond policy commitments by building partnerships that deliver practical solutions for farmers and agribusinesses across Africa.

According to the minister, science-based collaboration remains essential to increasing agricultural productivity, strengthening food systems and addressing the growing impact of climate change.

Abdullahi said the conference demonstrated Africa’s determination to use innovation and research to tackle shared agricultural challenges, urging participants to convert resolutions reached at the gathering into concrete projects with measurable outcomes.

He also commended FARA for bringing together research organisations, universities, farmer groups, development partners and the private sector to promote agricultural innovation across the continent.

The minister noted that the organisation had helped strengthen regional cooperation while ensuring that research findings translated into practical benefits for farmers and agribusinesses.

He further praised FARA’s leadership transition, describing the peaceful inauguration of a new Board of Directors as evidence of the institution’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

Abdullahi reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for FARA and expressed confidence that decisions reached at the conference would advance the implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Accepting his appointment, the newly elected Chairperson of FARA’s Board, Dr Mark Bagabe, pledged to strengthen agricultural research, expand strategic partnerships and mobilise greater investment to improve food security across the continent.

He said the new board would prioritise resilient food systems, climate adaptation and programmes that create greater opportunities for women and young people in agriculture while positioning FARA as a stronger driver of agricultural transformation in Africa.

The conference also featured the inauguration of FARA’s new Board of Directors.

The issues

Africa continues to face growing food security challenges driven by climate change, low agricultural productivity, inadequate investment and fragmented research efforts. Stakeholders increasingly see stronger regional collaboration, science-based innovation and coordinated policy implementation as critical to improving agricultural productivity and building resilient food systems.

What’s being said

Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security: “The conversations that began here must not end here. The partnerships established in Abuja must mature into collaborative research, stronger institutions, increased investment and measurable impact in the lives of our farmers. Africa cannot afford fragmented efforts. Our future depends on collective action.”

Bottom line

The Federal Government is pushing for stronger continental cooperation to accelerate agricultural innovation, strengthen food systems and translate research into practical solutions that improve food security and livelihoods across Africa.