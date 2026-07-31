Access Bank dismisses viral shutdown notice as false

Key points

Access Bank says a purported shutdown notice circulating online is false.

The bank says operations remain normal across all its businesses and subsidiaries.

It plans legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

Main story

Access Bank Plc has dismissed a purported shutdown notice circulating on social media and WhatsApp, describing it as false and misleading.

The bank assured customers and stakeholders that it remains financially sound and that all its banking operations and subsidiaries are functioning normally without disruption.

It said it has commenced efforts with relevant regulatory and law enforcement agencies to identify the individuals behind the false publication and its circulation.

According to the bank, anyone found responsible will face legal action in line with applicable laws.

Access Bank also advised customers and the general public to ignore the fake notice and avoid forwarding unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

The bank urged customers to rely only on updates published through its official and verified communication channels.

The issues

False information targeting financial institutions can trigger unnecessary panic, erode public confidence and, in extreme cases, encourage bank runs despite the absence of any financial distress. Nigerian regulators have increasingly warned against the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of destabilising the financial system.

What’s being said

“All its banking operations and subsidiaries were functioning normally and delivering uninterrupted services to customers.” — Access Bank Plc.

“Legal action will be taken against anyone found culpable in accordance with applicable laws.” — Access Bank Plc.

“Creating and disseminating false information capable of causing public alarm, damaging reputations or undermining confidence in institutions is an offence under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.” — Access Bank Plc.

What’s next

The bank said it will continue working with regulatory and law enforcement authorities to trace the source of the false notice while pursuing legal action against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

Bottom line

Access Bank is seeking to reassure customers that its operations remain stable while signalling a tougher stance against misinformation that could undermine confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector.