MTN Nigeria Rolls Out Mega Billion Promo To Create 195 Millionaires In 90 Days

MTN Nigeria has launched the Mega Billion Promo, a nationwide reward campaign aimed at cushioning the impact of the current economic downturn and recent tariff adjustments on its subscribers. The three-month initiative is set to produce 195 millionaires and benefit over 5,000 additional winners.

Described as one of the largest loyalty schemes in the country’s telecommunications industry, the promo underscores the company’s drive to appreciate and empower its customers.

Speaking at the unveiling, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the initiative goes beyond mere giveaways. “The Mega Billion Promo is a strategic platform designed to empower Nigerians through MoMo PSB, our payment service bank, which facilitates seamless prize disbursements and drives financial inclusion,” she said.

A major highlight of the campaign is the daily live draws, which are streamed across MTN’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The live draw held on Saturday, July 19, at the MTN Park Rooftop, Ikoyi, Lagos, featured entertainment personalities such as Ehiz Dadaboy, Ijekimora, and Moet Abebe, and drew participation from several media houses and digital content creators, including Salemkinging and Synache.

During the live event, a winner of ₦2 million was contacted on air and expressed disbelief and excitement upon receiving the news.

Providing further details, Senior Manager, Consumer Segment Mass Marketing, Debo Agun, disclosed that 63 winners are selected each weekday, while 104 emerge on Saturdays. Prizes range from ₦5,000 to ₦10 million, the latter being the top-tier jackpot awarded weekly.

Participation is free and open to MTN subscribers aged 18 and above. To enter, customers must opt in via one of several channels: by dialling *900#, sending “MEGA” to 900, using the MyMTN app, or visiting the official promo website. Once registered, subscribers earn one point for every ₦100 airtime recharge through eligible platforms such as bank channels, MoMo, VTU, USSD, or Logical Pins. Airtime shared via MTN Share or borrowed credit does not qualify.

The draws are powered by a randomised number system, weighted by the number of points accumulated. Recharges made before 5:00 p.m. qualify for the day’s draw, while those made after count towards the following day.

Reinforcing the company’s customer-first approach, Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye, said: “The Mega Billion Promo is our way of recognising the loyalty of our customers. It affirms that the device in their hand is more than a communication tool — it is a gateway to meaningful opportunities.”

All cash prizes will be paid exclusively through MTN’s MoMo PSB platform, ensuring swift and secure disbursement while deepening access to digital financial services.

Through this campaign, MTN Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction, supporting economic resilience, and fostering inclusive development across the country.