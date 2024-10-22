Stanbic IBTC Reinforces Commitment To Agriculture Through Partnership With BATN Foundation For Lagos Farm Fair

The Lagos Farm Fair implemented by the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN) in partnership with Stanbic IBTC Holdings, represented yet another significant step forward in establishing a sustainable and thriving agricultural landscape in Lagos. Held at the Police Grounds on Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA Lagos, the fair attracted a diverse and impressive crowd.

Participants ranged from experienced farmers and innovative agricultural startups to key industry stakeholders and interested members of the public. This year’s farm fair, organized to commemorate World Food Day stood out as a dynamic exhibition as farmers from across the region came together to showcase and sell a wide variety of fresh, locally grown produce.

Families and attendees enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere while purchasing high-quality fruits, vegetables, grains, and other farm products at affordable prices. The fair not only provided a platform for farmers to connect directly with consumers but also highlighted the importance of supporting local agriculture and sustainable farming practices. The event fostered a sense of community, with activities and exhibitions that engaged all ages.

“At Stanbic IBTC Holdings, we are deeply committed to fostering sustainable growth and innovation within Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Our proud partnership of the Lagos Farm Fair alongside the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture & Food Systems supports the agricultural landscape’s development and thriving,” stated Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Eric elaborated that the event represents a crucial step forward, bringing key stakeholders together to share knowledge and forge partnerships to drive the industry forward. “We believe that by investing in agriculture, we are investing in the future of our nation, creating opportunities for growth, innovation, and sustainability.”

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is proud to have contributed to the success of the BATNF Lagos Farm Fair. Recognising agriculture’s role in economic development and food security, we are committed to supporting initiatives that drive growth within this vital sector.

We understand the transformative potential of events like the Farm Fair to motivate change, stimulate economic development, and enhance food security. Through our support, we aim to encourage the continuous advancement of the agricultural sector, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of sustainable development for Lagos and beyond.