Stanbic IBTC Celebrates Milestone with 10th Edition of Together4Alimb Charity Walk

In a profound demonstration of commitment to societal welfare and support for underprivileged children, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, successfully commemorated the 10th edition of its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, the Together4ALimb Walk, on 17 August 2024. This hallmark event marks years of dedicated efforts towards enriching the lives of children living with limb loss and underscores Stanbic IBTC’s steadfast dedication to social responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Dr Demola Sogunle, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the significant impact of limb loss on children’s emotional, psychological, and societal well-being. He highlighted the organisation’s holistic support approach, tackling not just the medical needs but also the financial and social challenges encountered by the families.

L-R: Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State; Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Together4ALimb beneficiaries during the 10th edition of Together4ALimb charity walk, Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, held at Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He emphasised the crucial role businesses play in offering comprehensive support, urging them to recognise that limb loss presents a complex challenge that goes beyond the physical condition. He highlighted the efforts of Together4ALimb, explaining how the initiative addresses both the visible and hidden obstacles faced by these families, ultimately providing a more holistic and inclusive form of support.

“Businesses have a crucial role in delivering comprehensive support, recognising limb loss as a complex life challenge beyond the physical condition. Through Together4ALimb, we address both the tangible and intangible hurdles these families face,” Demola stated.

The 2024 Together4ALimb Walk, resonating with the theme “Wellness in Motion” 2.0, was engineered to spotlight and ease the challenges faced by underprivileged children suffering from limb loss. Since the initiative’s inception in 2015, Together4ALimb has significantly improved the lives of 55 children by providing them with prosthetic limbs and creating educational trust funds of 1.5 million naira for each beneficiary. The programme witnessed a considerable expansion in 2023, extending its benevolence to 45 additional recipients.

To this day, the initiative proudly boasts of assisting 136 beneficiaries nationwide, ensuring each child receives an annual prosthetic limb replacement until age 18. This year’s event further solidified Stanbic IBTC’s commitment by welcoming 36 children into the programme, thereby cementing Stanbic IBTC’s role in creating brighter futures for children experiencing limb loss.

L-R: Ejike Anih, Founder/CEO, IfeanHealth Orthopaedics; Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings; Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State; Brigadier General Samson Okoigi, ⁠Corps Commander – Medical, Nigerian Army and Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, during the 10th edition of Together4ALimb charity walk, Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, held at Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the event, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State, highlighted the remarkable impact of the initiative noting with admiration that 136 children have benefited from the organisation’s esteemed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

She said, “I want to sincerely appreciate Stanbic IBTC’s commitment and consistency over the years through this laudable initiative. It is imperative to note that supporting special children who have experienced limb loss either through accidents, mismanaged injuries, or congenital issues/birth defects and providing prosthetic limbs and educational trust funds for them will further assist them in realising their full potential and give them a sense of love, care, and support from society.”

“Over the years, issues around welfare and rights of persons with disabilities have become a recurring decimal in national discourse with successive administrations coming up with various initiatives to end discrimination and generally promote the principle of social inclusion. In today’s world, our society has realised that physical disability is not inability and therefore should not, in any way, hinder anyone from achieving something positive in life,” she stated.

Ejike Anih, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IfeanHealth Orthopaedics, stated that Stanbic IBTC has accomplished milestones through the Together4Limb initiative.

“This initiative explicitly targets the upliftment of underprivileged children, a segment of society often overlooked yet deeply impacted by systemic inequalities. By focusing on this group, the organisation sheds light on these children’s pressing issues and actively works to create tangible positive changes in their lives.”

“Such initiatives are paramount today, as they embody the essence of corporate responsibility—recognising the roles of businesses in the economy and as pillars of society with the power and resources to enact real change. By dedicating a portion of its resources to the welfare of underprivileged children, the organisation sets a laudable example for others to follow, demonstrating how corporations can make a significant difference in the world, one child at a time,” Ejike said.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier General Samson Okoigi, ⁠Corps Commander—Medical, Nigerian Army, commended the Together4ALimb initiative for its significant contribution, providing much-needed hope and support to those affected. This initiative is crucial in helping recipients tap into their inherent potential and navigate life more confidently despite their physical challenges.

He stressed, “We understand firsthand the impact of losing a limb, not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically. I stand here today with pride, recognising the vital work that Stanbic IBTC has been doing through this remarkable initiative. Your dedication to restoring mobility to individuals with limb loss across Nigeria aligns with our mission in the Nigerian Army to rehabilitate and support the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation. We know that the journey to recovery is not just about restoring what was lost but empowering individuals to regain their independence, confidence and sense of purpose.”

The 10th Together4ALimb Walk commenced at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, and concluded at the Law School Bus Stop on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone by expanding its reach beyond Lagos, bringing the Together4ALimb Walk to several cities across Nigeria with staff and partners joining the walk with the aid of Steps by Stanbic IBTC. This expansion underscores Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to fostering the nation’s social, economic, and environmental welfare.