Mamador Set To Host 5th August Meeting In Lagos

Mamador, a leading premium food brand in Nigeria in the Vegetable Oil and Spread segments, has concluded plans to host the 5th edition of its annual August Meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, August 30, 2024. The event is slated to be held at Sheba Hall, Maryland, Lagos.

The August Meeting is a cherished tradition and platform that brings together Igbo women from home and abroad in their matrimonial villages to discuss matters of community development and other socio-economic and cultural initiatives.

The activities, keynote speeches, and panel sessions involve distinguished speakers, celebrities and influencers in health, parenting, entrepreneurship, wealth creation, fitness and general well-being.

The impressive list of speakers, celebrities and influencers selected to speak at the conference include health influencer and medical doctor Egemba Chinonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor; finance and wealth coach Sola Adesakin; certified parenting coach Sandra Oluwadare; certified financial education instructor Tomie Balogun and celebrity actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw.

At the conference, each speaker will share their thoughts on critical discourse relating to health and finance. While Aproko Doctor will be deep-diving into Health and Food Choices, Sola Adesakin will share her thoughts on “Wealth and the Woman”. A total of 2000 women are expected to participate in the event, with 500 attending physically.

In the same vein, Sandra Oluwadare will speak on the topic “Parenting in this Generation” while Tomie Balogun will provide insights on “You are a Business”.

According to the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar Limited, Chioma Mbanugo, the theme of this year’s event, “Nourish to Flourish: Elevating Health and Wealth”, underscores the need for women to adequately prioritise their health and general well-being while striving to build wealth.

Mbanugo explained that the annual event was conceived to recognise and celebrate Nigerian women for their diligence, resilience, breaking the status quo, and relentless quest for success regardless of limitations or barriers along their path. She added that three women in attendance who have participated in a competitive business pitch stand a chance to win a cumulative prize money of 3.5 million naira at the event.

She noted that the event’s theme, which focuses on health and financial empowerment, reflects the brand’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerian women nationwide and that consumers, celebrities and staff members should expect a memorable experience.

In the past four years, Mamador has brought women home and abroad to empower them and foster meaningful discussion.