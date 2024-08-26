Olam Agri Excites Employees, Children At Kid’s Fun Day

Olam Agri in Nigeria, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of its employees and their families. The agribusiness treated employees’ children to a lively and exciting atmosphere of fun, gaming, learning, and music amongst others, at this year’s Kid’s Fun Day which was held on Friday, August 16, 2024, at its Lagos head office.

The Kid’s Fun Day is one of the internal experiential activities that underline Olam Agri in Nigeria as a Top Employer, a recognition it has consistently received for the past half a decade. Facilitated by the business’ Human Resources (HR) team, the Kids’ Fun Day is an exciting, engaging, entertaining, inspiring and immersive event that features lots of fun and bonding between the business, its employees and their kids. The kids interface with one another and immerse themselves in fun activities. Food, snacks and drinks are made available. They also learn about Olam Agri and its business operations.

Speaking about the event, Lucky Nwadei, General Manager, Human Resources, Olam Agri in Nigeria, said, “We continue to prioritise activities that enrich the lives of our employees and foster a family-friendly work culture. To wind up the summer break, we get our kids together for a fun and learning event called Kid’s Fun Day.”

“The Kid’s Fun Day event aptly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to building a workplace that values and empowers our people. It reflects our organisation’s ethos, where inclusivity and collaboration are not just values, but the very foundation of our work environment,” she added.

Further emphasising the importance of the event, Anil Nair, the Managing Director, Olam Agri in Nigeria, explained, “We keep looking for ways to make an impact in agriculture and beyond. As part of our strategic investments in employee development, we ensure that our workplace is a nurturing ground for employee personal and professional growth and a place to find fulfilment. The Kid’s Fun Day explains how much we prioritise work and family.”

Olam Agri started in Nigeria 35 years ago. The business currently operates in over 33 countries. Inclusivity is one of the many tenets the organization has fully embraced to advance a family-friendly work environment.