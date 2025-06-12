Stanbic IBTC Capital Sponsors 16th NIESV Honours Nite, Celebrating Excellence In Real Estate

Stanbic IBTC Capital, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has sponsored the 16th Honours Nite of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos State Branch. The prestigious event held at the Lagos Continental Hotel featured the theme “Inspiring Excellence, Shaping the Future.”

This year’s Honours Nite served as a platform to recognise and celebrate exceptional achievements in the real estate and development ecosystem, bringing together industry leaders, corporate partners, and public sector decision-makers. Stanbic IBTC Capital’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence was evident through the Stanbic IBTC Residential Development of the Period Award, which honoured projects demonstrating significant market influence and superior execution. Biufort Homes Limited’s Greenwich Gardens (Ketu) won the Silver Award, while UPDC Plc’s The Hampshire earned the Gold Award for its outstanding design, execution, and strategic contribution to the premium residential landscape.

In his opening remarks, Gbenga Ismail, Chairman of the NIESV Lagos State Branch, emphasised the importance of value-driven service: “Honours Nite gives us the chance to highlight the excellence and integrity inherent in our profession. While we celebrate today’s achievers, we set a precedent for a future that embraces innovation.”

The NIESV Lagos Branch plays a crucial role in promoting best practices and enhancing the real estate profession throughout Nigeria. The 16th Honours Nite not only acknowledged achievements but also reaffirmed NIESV’s mission to cultivate a built environment characterised by excellence, ethics, and service to society.

Commenting on the event, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, stated, “At Stanbic IBTC Capital, we believe that excellence in the real estate sector is necessary for sustainable growth and community development. By supporting events like the NIESV Honours Nite, we underscore our commitment to recognising and empowering the professionals who shape our built environment. Together, we can inspire innovation and uphold the highest standards, ensuring a future where quality housing and ethical practices thrive in Nigeria.”

Tola Akinhanmi, Head, Real Estate Finance, West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Capital, expressed pride in supporting professionals and developers dedicated to providing high-quality housing solutions. He said, “These awards recognise projects that meet significant market demands and symbolise the progressive vision for the future of real estate in Nigeria.”

The collaboration between Stanbic IBTC Capital and the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers highlights the importance of excellence in the real estate sector. It sets a foundation for future innovations and advancements especially in underweight asset classes such as the residential sector which will help to catalyse developments and further bridge the housing supply gap in Nigeria. This further underpins Stanbic IBTC’s value proposition and support to stimulate home ownership and acquisition via our end-to-end product offering including construction / development finance, insurance and various home loan packages which creates effective demand.