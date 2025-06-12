Thursday Chronicles: Democracy Day And The Big Question – Who’s Really In Charge?

Another Thursday, another tale. But this one is special because it comes wrapped in a public holiday, Democracy Day. While some people are celebrating the day off with extra sleep and extra food, others are reflecting on the journey Nigeria has taken from military rule to civilian governance. And the rest? Well, they’re just stuck in traffic—because, yes, the roads are still bad.

So, let’s unpack Democracy Day and why it’s more than just a free day to binge-watch shows and complain about NEPA.

June 12 is not just a date; it’s a symbol of Nigeria’s struggle for real democratic governance. It commemorates the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history, which was won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. Unfortunately, the military government at the time annulled the results, sparking national protests, political arrests, and international condemnation.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari officially recognized June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day, replacing the previous May 29 observance. Why? Because June 12 represented the true democratic spirit Nigerians fought (and some died) for.

So, yes—it’s a public holiday. But it’s not just about eating fried rice and watching reruns. It’s a tribute to a moment in history when the people’s voice was silenced and the nation said, “Never again.”

Let’s be honest. Nigeria practices democracy, but in the same way a child “helps” in the kitchen. The intention is there, but the results can be messy.

We’ve had six democratic elections since 1999, a peaceful handover of power in 2015 (a major milestone in Africa), and an increasingly vocal youth population demanding better governance.

Yet, somehow:

The power supply is still unstable.

Fuel prices are a monthly mystery.

Public universities go on strike like it’s a sport.

Elections sometimes come with more drama than a Netflix series.

Corruption has more plot twists than a telenovela.

One might say our democracy is in progress, but it definitely needs better Wi-Fi and a solid update.

Despite the challenges, there’s been progress. Here are a few wins:

Youth Engagement: Movements like #EndSARS proved Nigerian youths are not just interested in social media trends, they care about social justice, too.

Civic Awareness: More Nigerians are asking tough questions, attending town hall meetings, and reading the fine print before elections.

Peaceful Transitions: Even with controversies, Nigeria has managed to transition from one government to another without military intervention since 1999. That's no small feat in a continent where coups are still a thing.

Let’s get this straight—democracy is not limited to voting every four years. It’s also about:

Having access to basic amenities.

Freedom of expression (and not just on Twitter).

Holding leaders accountable.

Demanding transparency.

And yes, reminding the government that their job title literally includes “public servant.”

Democracy is a two-way street. If citizens are sleeping, leaders will party. But when citizens are awake, leaders start working overtime (or at least pretending to).

So, Where Do We Go From Here?

Simple. We do better. Here’s how:

Vote wisely—not for the highest bidder, but for the best candidate.

Participate in local governance—yes, those boring town halls matter.

Educate yourself and others. Knowledge is the new fuel.

Demand performance. Loudly, consistently, legally.

Don’t lose hope. Change doesn’t happen overnight. (Except for power supply… that goes off instantly.)

As we mark this Democracy Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate how far we’ve come, from fear of military decrees to the freedom of disagreeing with our leaders (respectfully, of course).

But beyond the ceremonies and speeches, let’s remember that democracy is not a destination. It’s a journey. And Nigeria’s journey is still on the road, with a few detours, many speed bumps, and the occasional flat tire.

So, wear your national colors, eat your jollof in peace, but stay politically active. Because democracy is not a spectator sport, it’s a team game.

Till next week,

Stay informed. Stay engaged. Stay hopeful. Stay woke. Stay safe. Stay stubborn for the right reasons.