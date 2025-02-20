Stakeholders Decry Poor Urban Planning After Fatal Auto Crash

A tragic auto crash on Monday in the Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State, has claimed the lives of seven individuals, including four students of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL).

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls for improved urban planning and road safety measures.

The accident, which occurred around 3:40 p.m. along the bustling Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway, involved a shuttle bus transporting FUL students and a timber-laden articulated vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to swerve into the opposite lane and collide head-on with the students’ bus.

Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the details of the crash, attributing the tragedy to mechanical failure and reckless driving. The Felele area, home to major institutions such as FUL, Kogi State Polytechnic, and the Lokoja Central Market, has long been a hotspot for accidents due to heavy traffic and inadequate infrastructure.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from stakeholders, who have blamed the recurring accidents on poor urban planning, insufficient traffic management, and driver negligence. Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, described the crash as “preventable” and called for stricter traffic regulations and enhanced safety measures to protect students and other road users.

“This tragedy is a direct result of poor road design and negligence. We must prioritize the safety of our citizens by enforcing traffic laws and improving road infrastructure,” Senator Karimi stated.

Duro Meseko, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), extended his condolences to the bereaved families and urged the government to implement a comprehensive solution to the persistent safety issues on Felele Road. He recommended infrastructure upgrades, stricter traffic enforcement, and public awareness campaigns to curb further incidents.

Olayinka Braimoh, a former governorship candidate, and Chief Femi Ajisafe, a former General Manager of Research, Planning, and Environment at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), both emphasized the need for innovative urban planning and road redesign to address the root causes of the accidents.

Dr. Tunde Olusunle, a fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors, proposed the establishment of a designated motor park near FUL’s entrance to alleviate traffic congestion. Similarly, Segun Aiyedogbon, a member of the Okun Patriots Social Media Group, called for legislative action to prevent further loss of lives along the Felele axis.

In response to the tragedy, the Kogi State government has announced immediate road safety protocols. Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, expressed the government’s condolences, describing the incident as “heart-rending.”

Governor Usman Ododo has directed the State Ministry of Works to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Works to enforce speed limits on the road near FUL. Additionally, the governor has instructed the State Security Adviser and Commissioner for Transportation to regulate the movement of heavy trucks during peak hours.

Fanwo assured the public that the state government would work closely with FUL to implement enhanced safety measures. “Our hearts are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to ensuring that such tragedies are prevented in the future,” he said.

The government has also urged all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further accidents.