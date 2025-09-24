SSANU, NASU Extend Strike Ultimatum To FG

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) has extended its strike ultimatum to the Federal Government by two weeks. Both unions had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum over unresolved welfare issues, warning of a nationwide strike.

In a letter signed by SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, the unions criticised the “unjust disbursement of earned allowances to university staff, non-payment of outstanding allowances, among others.”

Ibrahim recalled that the JAC had, in a June 18, 2025 letter, alerted the government to pending labour disputes, leading to a meeting with the Minister of Education on July 4.

In a fresh circular to chapters nationwide on Tuesday, the unions explained that the decision to extend the deadline followed a September 19 meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, and other key stakeholders, including the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The meeting’s deliberations focused on our demands, but concrete resolutions have not been met, necessitating the continuation of discussions,” the letter stated.

JAC resolved to extend the ultimatum by two weeks effective Tuesday, giving the government “an opportunity to initiate the requisite processes to address our demands.”

The unions warned that failure to meet their demands within the extended period would trigger “a series of legitimate industrial actions.”