Interswitch Receives Enactus Nigeria Changemaker Collaboration Award For Youth Empowerment

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper has received the Enactus Nigeria Changemaker Collaboration Award, a prestigious recognition of its commitment to driving innovation and advancing educational and entrepreneurial excellence among young people across Nigeria.

The award was presented during a courtesy visit to Interswitch’s headquarters in Lagos by a delegation from Enactus Nigeria, following the recent conclusion of the 2025 Enactus Nigeria National Competition and in commemoration of Enactus’ 25th anniversary milestone.

Enactus Nigeria is part of the global Enactus network which engages university students to develop entrepreneurial solutions to pressing social and economic challenges. Each year, its activities culminate in the Enactus World Cup, an international competition where student teams showcase transformative projects that blend innovation with social impact.

Interswitch has been a proud supporter of Enactus Nigeria over the years, backing initiatives that empower Africa’s next generation of leaders and changemakers. This recognition reinforces its role as a key partner in nurturing youth-driven innovation and its wider agenda of youth empowerment across the continent.

Beyond its partnership with Enactus Nigeria, Interswitch has consistently invested in programs that nurture creativity, innovation and excellence. Among these are the Interswitch Innovation Discovery Series, which inspires bold thinking and showcases new ideas, and InterswitchSPAK, the firm’s flagship CSR initiative and a National Science Competition that identifies, inspires and rewards Africa’s brightest young STEM talents. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Interswitch’s sustained commitment to shaping the future through youth empowerment.

Speaking on the recognition, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, said:

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Enactus Nigeria Changemaker Collaboration Award. At Interswitch, we believe that Africa’s prosperity is tied to the ingenuity and resilience of its youth. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating platforms and opportunities that nurture talent, inspire innovation and drive sustainable impact in communities across Nigeria and beyond. We also congratulate Enactus on its 25th anniversary and celebrate the incredible impact it has made in empowering young changemakers across Nigeria and beyond.”

Representatives of Enactus Nigeria commended Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to education, entrepreneurship and innovation, noting that the company has consistently partnered with organisations and institutions that share a common vision of empowering young Africans. The award was presented in acknowledgment of Interswitch’s outstanding support for youth-focused initiatives and its role as a bridge between private sector innovation and social impact.

The Changemaker Collaboration Award further reinforces Interswitch’s leadership as a pioneer in digital payments and commerce while highlighting its role as a catalyst for collaboration and inclusion within Africa’s innovation and financial ecosystem. By continuing to invest in initiatives that connect education, technology and entrepreneurship, the company is helping to shape a future where young Africans are equipped to thrive in competitive global markets while addressing local challenges.