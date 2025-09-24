HM Queen WA Arian Simone Launches Fearless Global Initiative, Charts 100-Year Blueprint For Economic Inclusion

The Fearless Global Initiative (FGI), founded by entrepreneur, philanthropist, and CEO & Founding Partner of the Fearless Fund, HM Queen WaArian Simone, convened more than 150 global leaders, cultural influencers, policymakers, and changemakers at the Glasshouse Chelsea in New York for its historic debut during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Held on September 22, 2025, the event, themed “Designing the Future of Global Black Power,” provided a platform for bold conversations, cultural activations, and strategic sessions aimed at charting a 100-year blueprint for global Black economic empowerment.

Speaking at the launch, HM Queen Wa Arian Simone emphasized the importance of turning dialogue into sustained action. “FGI is where the follow-through finally happens,” she said. “For too long, we’ve talked about equity without building the systems to sustain it. Today, we begin shaping the blueprint for the next 100 years of global economic inclusion.”

The event featured an exceptional lineup of leaders, including Abby Phillips, CNN News Anchor, Jasmine Crocket, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 30th Congressional District, Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney and Social Justice Advocate, Rachel Noerdlinger, Global Communications Strategist and Partner at Actum, Alphonso David, CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum; Kat Graham, Actress, Singer, and UNHCR Ambassador; Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Liberia; Lexi Underwood, Actress & Activist; Sam Vaghar, Executive Director of the Millennium Campus Network; Chris Kirigua, Deputy Chief of Mission & Chief Treasury Representative, Kenya; Gwen Madiba, Editor-in-Chief of Rolling Stone Africa; Simi Nwogugu, CEO of Junior Achievement Africa; Dr. Jatali Bellanton, International Economist & Founder of Brilliant Minds Collective; Pops Mensah-Bonsu, President of SEED Academy Ghana, Retired NBA Player & Entrepreneur; Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Host, Global Envoy for Cultural Diplomacy for the Republic of Liberia, and Founder/CEO of MBL Intl Group amongst others.

Highlights of the program included the session “What Can I Do for You? What Can You Do for Me?” which redefined the exchange between Africa and Black America, and the centerpiece working session, “The 100-Year Plan: Designing the Future of Global Black Power,” which began shaping a framework for long-term economic, cultural, and political transformation. A fireside chat with Kat Graham explored storytelling as a catalyst for economic growth, while a live, symbolic Yoruba art activation by world-renowned artist Laolu Senbanjo provided a striking cultural expression of freedom, movement, and empowerment.

The Fearless Global Initiative situates itself in a continuum of unfinished work. Sixty years ago, Malcolm X challenged the world to see civil rights as human rights, a call that was never fully answered on the global stage. With its debut, FGI has picked up that mantle, ensuring the work is no longer delayed.

To stay connected and be part of this global movement for economic inclusion, join the mailing list at https://fearlessfreedom.com and follow the conversation at @fearlessfreedommedia.