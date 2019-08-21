Spectranet Unveils Fibre on Air, Home Fibre for Lagos Market

As part of its efforts to continually innovate and offer its customers products based on cutting edge technology, while enhancing the internet experience, foremost broadband, and internet service provider, Spectranet 4G LTE today launched its Fibre on Air ( WTTx) and Home Fibre ( FTTx) based fixed-line services in selected areas of Lagos city.

Commenting on the launches of these exciting technologies, Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi says, “we have been witnessing significant changes in customers’ usage behaviour trends.

Apart from exponential growth in data consumption in terms of GBs, the customers are also expecting higher speeds (Mbps) for applications like Ultra HD Videos and Gaming Keeping all these evolving consumer needs in mind , we at Spectranet have designed the tariffs accordingly – truly Unlimited data plans and the customer has the option of opting for a speed he/she would like to have”.

For example, a Naira 20K per month Fibre-on-air tariff plan will offer truly Unlimited Data volume (GBs) and a speed up to 10 Mbps. Similarly, a customer can subscribe to 50 or 100 Mbps truly unlimited data plans on Home Fibre (FTTx), he explained.

Spectranet’s Fibre on Air service is targeted at customers living in Estates and Multi-dwelling Units (apartments), using a point-to-multipoint MIMO wireless technology to offer data speeds up to 50 Mbps. Similarly, Air Fibre or FTTx based fixed-line service offers very high internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps through end-to-end Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) based connectivity.

The CEO further added – “With the launch of these technologies, we really want to make a difference to the browsing experience of our customers. Backed up with our customer service, we hope to really wow our customers “

The Fiber on Air and Home Fiber services are getting launched in selected areas in Lagos city and would be expended to other areas and cities like Abuja very soon.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Source: Brandspur