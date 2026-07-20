Spain edge Argentina to win second FIFA World Cup title

Key points

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

Spain secured their second World Cup title.

The victory completed a World Cup and European Championship double.

Main story

Spain were crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After a goalless 90 minutes, substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute from a Nico Williams assist to hand Spain the decisive advantage.

Argentina pressed for an equaliser but could not break through Spain’s disciplined defence, as La Roja held on to secure their second World Cup title.

The victory also means Spain now simultaneously hold the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship titles.

The issues

Spain’s triumph underscores the importance of tactical discipline and squad depth in tournament football, while Argentina fell just short of defending their title.

What’s being said

“Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal secured Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title.”

What’s next

Spain will look to build on their success in upcoming international competitions, while Argentina begin preparations for the next cycle.

Bottom line

Spain’s patience and organisation paid off, as an extra-time winner delivered another historic World Cup triumph.