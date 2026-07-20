Tinubu renews commitment to renewable energy investment, youth skills

Key points

Presidency reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to renewable energy development.

Officials inspected the Barefoot Renewable Energy College and Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kogi.

The projects are aimed at developing clean energy skills, research and job creation.

The initiatives support Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and Net Zero target by 2060.

Main story

The Presidency has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to expanding investment in renewable energy, describing it as central to the administration’s agenda for economic diversification, job creation and sustainable development.

The assurance was given during the Renewed Hope National Media Tour to the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, where federal officials inspected the Barefoot Renewable Energy College (BREC) and the Green Hydrogen Research and Demonstration Pilot Plant.

Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Abdullahi Yakassai, said the projects reflect the administration’s commitment to renewable energy development, human capital investment and clean energy innovation.

He added that the initiatives align with the Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting energy access, employment, poverty reduction and the implementation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’Tega Ogra, said the Barefoot Renewable Energy College was established to equip Nigerians with practical skills in solar and other renewable energy technologies, regardless of their educational background.

He explained that the training programme is expected to encourage entrepreneurship, create jobs and build the skilled workforce required to support the country’s expanding renewable energy sector.

Ogra also described the Green Hydrogen Research and Demonstration Pilot Plant as a strategic project designed to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix and promote cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels.

According to him, the facility will test decentralised hydrogen systems capable of providing reliable electricity while supporting Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading hydrogen hub in Africa.

He said the project also contributes to the country’s target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 through increased research, innovation and local capacity development.

Speaking after inspecting the facilities, the leader of the media tour, Sunday Dare, said the projects formed part of the President’s broader education and youth empowerment initiatives, adding that equipment for the commencement of activities at the renewable energy college had already arrived for installation.

Kogi State Commissioner for Works, Abdulsalami Ozigi, attributed the projects and ongoing infrastructure development in the state to improved collaboration between the Federal and State Governments.

The issues

The projects underscore the Federal Government’s strategy of combining renewable energy investment with skills development to strengthen energy security, create employment and support Nigeria’s long-term transition to cleaner energy.

What’s being said

“The College is designed to provide practical renewable energy training to Nigerians regardless of their educational background.” — O’Tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media

What’s next

The Barefoot Renewable Energy College is expected to commence operations after the installation of its equipment, while the Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant will advance research into clean energy technologies and support Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is positioning renewable energy education and hydrogen technology as key pillars of its strategy to build a skilled workforce, expand clean energy access and drive sustainable economic growth.