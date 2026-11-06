Sokoto governor doubles corps members’ monthly allowance to N20,000

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has increased the monthly state allowance for corps members from N10,000 to N20,000.

Each corps member at the 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation camp will also receive a N30,000 cash gift.

The governor approved a Toyota Hilux vehicle for the NYSC and pledged five cows daily to feed corps members during the orientation exercise.

More than N1bn has been committed to upgrading the permanent NYSC orientation camp in Wamakko, which is about 90 per cent complete.

MAIN STORY

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has doubled the monthly allowance paid to National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state, increasing it from N10,000 to N20,000.

Aliyu also announced a one-off cash gift of N30,000 for each corps member participating in the ongoing 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation exercise.

The governor made the announcements on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, College of Administration, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto.

He said the increases and other support measures were part of his administration’s efforts to improve corps members’ welfare and provide a conducive environment for their service.

As part of the support package, Aliyu approved the donation of a Toyota Hilux vehicle to the NYSC to strengthen its monitoring and supervision activities, particularly in areas with difficult terrain. He also pledged to provide five cows daily to feed corps members throughout the orientation exercise.

The governor directed the management of the institution hosting the camp to urgently address problems affecting electricity and water supply.

He further disclosed that his administration had committed more than N1bn to the renovation and upgrading of the permanent NYSC orientation camp in Wamakko Local Government Area, with the project about 90 per cent complete.

Aliyu assured corps members that their security and welfare would remain priorities, while urging ministries, government agencies and other employers to accept those posted to them rather than reject their deployment.

He also announced plans to establish a committee to ensure the effective implementation of the newly approved allowance.

Speaking on the role of the NYSC in national development, the governor said corps members remained important to efforts to promote national integration and unity.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, commended the governor for his support for the scheme and the welfare of corps members.

Ter also acknowledged the contributions of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who provides bulls for corps members during orientation exercises and awards for the two best-performing corps members at each passing-out parade.

He further recognised the support of security agencies, paramilitary organisations and philanthropists in ensuring the success of the orientation exercise.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, represented by Justice Muhammad A. Sambo, administered the oath of allegiance to the newly deployed corps members.

THE ISSUES

The increase in the state allowance provides additional financial support for corps members serving in Sokoto, while the cash gift offers immediate assistance to those undergoing orientation.

The governor’s other commitments cover operational support for the NYSC, feeding arrangements and improvements to camp facilities. The directive on electricity and water supply also points to infrastructure challenges at the temporary orientation venue.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The role of corps members in promoting national integration and unity cannot be overemphasised,” Ahmed Aliyu, Sokoto State Governor, said.

“Based on the governor’s consistent support for corps members in the state, he will soon be honoured as the best NYSC-friendly governor,” Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, NYSC State Coordinator, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

A committee is expected to be established to oversee the implementation of the increased allowance. The state government is also expected to continue work on the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, while the institution hosting the current exercise has been directed to address its electricity and water supply challenges.

BOTTOM LINE

Sokoto State has increased its monthly support for corps members to N20,000 and announced additional welfare and operational measures, including cash gifts, feeding support and a vehicle for the NYSC.