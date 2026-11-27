Key Points

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The decision follows INEC’s nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise scheduled for the same day.

The INEC exercise will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. across two polling units in each of Nigeria’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

Residents have been urged to maintain clean surroundings regularly rather than wait for the monthly sanitation exercise.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the November edition of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) planned nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise.

The decision was announced in an updated statement signed on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation to avoid any possible disruption to INEC’s exercise, which is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on Saturday.

The nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise will cover two polling units in each of Nigeria’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

The statement noted that although the monthly sanitation exercise is scheduled to end at 8:30 a.m., the government considered it necessary to cancel the November edition to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral commission’s activities.

The governor also urged residents to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that environmental sanitation should be a regular habit rather than an activity reserved for the last Saturday of every month.

Tajudeen said Sanwo-Olu remained committed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment across the state.

The Issues

The cancellation highlights the need to coordinate public activities with other major exercises taking place across the country.

Although Lagos traditionally holds its monthly environmental sanitation exercise on the last Saturday of the month, the government has emphasised that keeping the environment clean should not depend on a designated sanitation day.

Regular waste disposal, proper drainage maintenance and responsible sanitation practices remain important in preventing environmental pollution and protecting public health.

What’s Being Said

The Lagos State Government said the decision was taken to ensure that INEC’s mock accreditation and result upload exercise proceeds without disruption.

The governor also appealed to residents to make environmental cleanliness part of their everyday routine instead of waiting for the monthly exercise.

What’s Next

Residents are expected to continue maintaining clean homes, streets and surroundings despite the cancellation of the November exercise.

The government has not indicated in the statement whether the cancelled edition will be rescheduled.

Bottom Line

The cancellation does not remove residents’ responsibility to keep Lagos clean. Sanwo-Olu’s message is that environmental sanitation should be a daily commitment, not an obligation limited to the last Saturday of the month.