Foreign national buys sea turtle from Lagos traders, returns it to ocean

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

A foreign national bought a sea turtle from roadside traders near Eko Hotel in Lagos to prevent it from being kept or sold.

The animal was transported to the ocean with the assistance of a police van and released.

A Nigerian eyewitness appealed to the public to protect sea turtles and allow them to remain in their natural habitat.

MAIN STORY

A foreign national has rescued a sea turtle from roadside traders near Eko Hotel in Lagos after purchasing the animal and arranging for its return to the ocean.

The incident, captured in a video that circulated widely on Friday, showed the foreigner confronting traders who were attempting to sell the turtle and questioning their decision to trade the animal.

A Nigerian man who witnessed the incident while leaving the hotel said the foreigner appealed to the traders and other people at the scene, including police officers, to stop the sale.

Despite initially appearing to be the only person objecting to the transaction, the foreigner persisted in his effort to save the turtle.

He eventually paid the traders for the animal, not to keep it, but to secure its release. With the assistance of a police van, the turtle was taken to the sea and returned to its natural habitat.

The eyewitness commended the foreigner for intervening, saying the action had given the animal another opportunity to survive.

He also urged members of the public to protect sea turtles and allow them to live in their natural environment, stressing that the ocean is their home.

THE ISSUES

The incident has drawn attention to the trade in sea turtles and the need to protect marine animals from being removed from their natural habitats.

The eyewitness’s account highlights the role individuals and law enforcement officers can play in preventing the sale of wildlife and supporting efforts to return animals to their natural environments.

However, the report did not identify the traders or establish where the turtle came from, whether it had been captured locally or whether any formal investigation had been opened.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Eventually, he paid the men for the turtle, not to own it, but to give it another chance at life. With the help of a police van, the turtle was taken back to the sea and released into its natural home,” the Nigerian eyewitness said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The report did not indicate whether the traders faced any action or whether authorities would investigate the attempted sale. It also did not provide details about the turtle’s condition after its release.

BOTTOM LINE

A foreign national’s decision to buy a sea turtle from roadside traders and return it to the ocean has brought attention to the need to protect marine wildlife and prevent the trade from depriving animals of their natural habitats.