Key Points

A total of 115 students have benefited from the Nsit Ubium Education Trust Fund scholarship programme in Akwa Ibom.

The scheme began in 2025 with approximately 53 beneficiaries.

Council Chairman Alfred Charles says the initiative aims to prevent financial difficulties from frustrating students’ academic ambitions.

The council also supports students through JAMB registration and preparatory classes.

Beneficiaries have been encouraged to treat the scholarship as an opportunity to pursue academic and professional excellence.

Main Story

At least 115 students from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have benefited from the council’s scholarship programme, as the administration intensifies efforts to expand access to higher education.

The council chairman, Mr Alfred Charles, disclosed this on Thursday during the presentation ceremony for the second batch of beneficiaries under the Nsit Ubium Education Trust Fund in Ikot Edibon.

Charles said the scholarship scheme was introduced in 2025 with approximately 53 students, but the number had increased to 115 following the admission of additional beneficiaries into tertiary institutions.

He explained that the initiative was established to support promising students who might otherwise struggle to continue their education because of financial difficulties.

According to him, the council wants to raise a generation of educated, skilled and responsible young professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and nation builders.

“This initiative was borne out of our conviction that no promising child should have their academic aspirations frustrated simply because of financial limitations,” he said.

The chairman added that his administration intended to develop the education trust fund into a sustainable programme that would continue providing assistance to students from the area.

He described education as an important investment in the future of the local government, noting that the opportunities available to young people would influence the area’s long-term development.

The Issues

The scholarship programme addresses one of the major challenges facing many students: the cost of pursuing higher education.

Beyond tuition, students and their families often have to meet expenses associated with accommodation, learning materials, transportation and other academic needs.

For households facing financial pressure, these costs can make it difficult for young people to complete their education, even after securing admission into tertiary institutions.

Charles said the council’s intervention was part of a broader effort to expand educational opportunities and ensure that financial limitations did not prevent capable students from pursuing their ambitions.

He urged beneficiaries to recognise that the scholarship represented more than financial assistance, encouraging them to make responsible use of the opportunity.

What’s Being Said

The council chairman commended the Board of the Nsit Ubium Education Trust Fund, led by Mr Onofiok Luke, for its commitment to administering the programme.

He said managing an initiative of this nature required fairness, transparency, diligence and a genuine commitment to educational development.

Charles praised the board for demonstrating these qualities and contributing to the expansion of the scholarship scheme.

Earlier, Luke, represented by Prof. Enoidem Usoro, Rector of Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, thanked the council chairman for supporting students through the education trust fund.

He also commended Charles for sponsoring Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration and preparatory classes for students from Nsit Ubium.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Derek Jonah expressed appreciation to the council chairman, describing the intervention as a meaningful contribution to students’ lives.

“This gesture has touched the life of many students, it is something we cannot forget. We thank you so much,” he said.

What’s Next

The council says it intends to sustain the education trust fund to ensure that more students can benefit in the coming years.

The expansion from approximately 53 beneficiaries in 2025 to 115 students reflects the programme’s growth, while continued support for JAMB registration and preparatory classes is expected to help more young people pursue admission into tertiary institutions.

Bottom Line

The Nsit Ubium Education Trust Fund is providing financial support to students who might otherwise struggle to meet the costs of higher education.

However, the long-term value of the initiative will depend on its sustainability, transparent administration and ability to reach more deserving students.

By investing in education, the council is seeking to create opportunities for young people while building a foundation for the future development of Nsit Ubium.