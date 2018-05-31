SOCIETY JOB | Project Manager, Livelihoods at COOPI Cooperazione Internazionale

COOPI Cooperazione Internazionale, is a humanitarian, non-confessional and independent organization founded in 1965 in Milan, Italy. For more than 50 years we have been dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and to supporting populations affected by wars, socio-economic crises or natural disasters in their path to recovery and sustainable development, by making use of the professionalism of local and international operators, and through our partnerships with public and private bodies and civil society organizations.

Job Title: Project Manager, Livelihoods

Location: Potiskum, Yobe

Duration: 6 months renewable

Starting date: 25th June, 2018

Scope of the Vacancy

The Project Manager is responsible for the overall activities’ planning, execution and reporting of Livelihoods projects. He/she is directly assigned to, and responsible of the supervision of all logistics, HR, financial and overall functioning aspects for his projects.

Main dutiess/Responsibilities

Under the direct supervision of the Head of base and in link with the Program Coordinator, he/she provide overall managerial oversight to livelihood project and support livelihood project implementation team

To ensure cross departmental coordination with WFP food security and FAO agriculture input component

Work with donor and program team to maintain and update livelihoods implementation plan,

In cooperation and synergy with the project staff, plans and monitors the livelihood activities’ progress, in compliance with the donor regulations with donor’s and COOPI’s procedures, and with the specific Project Structure and Reporting Lines definition, making use of the financial instruments provided by the organization;

In collaboration with the Administrative and the Logistics team, plans and monitors the expenditures in line with the project’s implementation needs;

In cooperation with the Program Coordinator, finalizes the data provided by his/her team, supports the preparation, in compliance with the deadlines, of the narrative reports expected by the donors and by the partners;

Coordinates the overall project: supervises the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the staff; monitors the accuracy and efficiency of activities;

Represents COOPI with the local / State authorities and partners

In collaboration with the Program Coordinator and head of base, prepares all the formal communication and contract modification requests (ex. budget modification) of the project;

Liasse with logistics/ procurement team to ensure the goods purchased for the project; for all goods purchased by the project, support updates of the inventory and guarantee the respect of the policies and guidelines, in cooperation with the Logistics Office;

In collaboration with the Program Coordinator and in synergy with the specific reporting lines of the projects, promotes and manages relations with the local government institutions, NGOs, and other local partners available in the area;

Ensure compliance with the fund and timely fulfilment of project’s reporting requirements.

Executes any other task necessary to good and timely completion of the projects, identified in mutual agreement.

In coordination with the Administrative team, supports in hiring of new staff directly related to the project and conducts staff appraisals Upholds COOPI’s mission and Charter of Values;

Put in place and follow in accountability and beneficiaries feedback mechanism

Follows and enforces all COOPI codes of conduct and policies (globally and in-country);

Performs any other duties as requested by the supervisor.

Requirements

Master’s degree in Humanitarian/ Development Studies/ Social Sciences or any related field.

At least 3 years of working experience in/with INGO. on Livelihoods/ FSL area. Experience managing enterprise and livelihood development activities as a+

Proven interest & commitment to humanitarian and development principles and a demonstrable understanding of conflict/post conflict development contexts

Expertise in sustainable livelihoods, on-farm and off-farm livelihoods, in particular; data collection, analysis, and report writing including post-distribution monitoring (PDM)

Excellent in written and spoken English

Ability to plan, organize work, communicate and reports effectively (both in writing and verbally)

Proven ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines

team player, effective communicator, successful negotiator, creative and analytical thinker, active learner, able to work in a multicultural environment

Excellent communication skills, calm, with a good sense of working in inter-cultural environment

Proven commitment to accountability practices

Ability to function effectively under stressful conditions such as heavy workloads, and deadlines.

Excellent Microsoft Office applications skills (Excel, Word, Power point, Emails, Skype, Web researchers)

Knowledge of and adherence to COOPI Code of Conduct, understands other international development guidelines.

Application Closing Date

11th June, 2018.

How to Apply

