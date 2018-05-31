SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Field Service Representative at Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

Job Title: Field Service Representative

Location: Nigeria

Schedule: Full-time

Job Description

This position is accountable for installing, inspecting, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing customer equipment.

The incumbent will maintain, retrofit, and provide technical support for all Schneider products, both in the shop and on site.

Work on competitive equipment may also be part of the role.

FSR will instruct customers on the operation and maintenance of equipment.

He will provide technical instruction and guidance to new and less experienced FSR.

He will perform warranty and recall work.

Test circuits and equipment utilizing various tools and machines such as computers, software, workstations, circuit diagram, etc.

Analyze malfunctions in equipment and interpret maintenance manuals, using knowledge of systems and electronics to isolate and correct issues.

FSR must be available to respond to emergency calls and for intervention.

Maintain service equipment, tools and documentation. Identify sales opportunities and submit them to sales teams in the FS systems (CRM/ERP).

Any intervention will have to be prepared and executed in respect of safety guidelines (prevention plan, protection equipments, …)

Essential Responsibilities

Provide outstanding customer service

Advise customers on best practice, new services and upgrade opportunities

Perform Startup/Commissioning on equipment across the Schneider Electric product portfolio.

Perform Preventive, scheduled and unscheduled Maintenance on equipment

Track Installed Base (serviceable assets)

Submit Opportunity Detected during his interventions

Support serviceable Schneider equipment including but not limited to: electrical switchgear, HVAC/CRAC systems, UPS systems, PDUs, RPPs, BMS systems, PLCs, HMIs, Drives, security, access control, CCTV and fire alarm and suppression systems…

Leads or contributes to Field Services small projects coordination and execution on customer site (end of life, modernization, upgrade, …).

Must have proven skill level to interpret blueprints and other service documents, including but not limited to, specifications, reporting and quality requirements.

Perform basic audits of customer’s electrical systems and equipment.

Document all required information for each site (technical report)

Get signature from customer for acceptance after the execution of the on-site work

Provide daily and accurate time and expense for each customer intervention

Properly document, label, and return all defective parts utilized in the repair of equipment to the designated disposal/repair location.

Develop innovative solutions to more complex technical problems that arise during start-up.

Research, evaluate, and recommend new products or equipments upgrades that will meet customer needs.

Assist Schneider Electric Service Partners in site visits, evaluating technical and professional performance.

When at customer site, looks for other business opportunities outside current scope of work and lead them to the sales team

Is in permanent relation with his planner/coordinator for smooth execution of his intervention

Will escalate to FS technical expert in the countries as needed when unable to solve a technical issue

Perform other duties as assigned

Can investigate remotely the origin of the breakdown and submit fixes (in a service bureau for example)

Main interactions:

Customers, coordinators, Operations leader, Inside services sales, technical support

Key Success Factors

Regular training to develop competency

Knowledge of overall Schneider Electric offer and serviceable assets to identify cross-BU opportunities

Appropriate tools to be efficient

Qualifications

Education and Experience:

Associate degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical with at least 1 year of related experience, or have 4-5 years equivalent experience in a related field, or equivalent combinations of education and experience.

Field Service Rep Junior:

Has 1-3 years experience in Field Services. FSR Jr. role works under general directions for routine work and detailed instructions on new assignments.

Field Service Rep Senior:

Has 3-5 years experience in Technical Service field. FSR Sr. role works under no instruction for routine work and general instructions on new assignments.

Field Service Rep Expert:

Has 5 – 10 years experience in Technical Services.

FSR Expert role works independently to determine methods and procedures on assignments.

The Expert coordinates contracts and manages subcontractors on projects.

Expert FSRs integrate all Schneider Electric and customer equipment and systems.

Expert is responsible for Service Level provided to customer on-site.

This role demonstrates applied technical experience for on-site project management across all BU offers.

