SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Field Service Representative at Schneider Electric

Job Title: Field Service Representative
Ref Id: 004IIX
Location: Nigeria
Schedule: Full-time
Job Description
- This position is accountable for installing, inspecting, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing customer equipment.
- The incumbent will maintain, retrofit, and provide technical support for all Schneider products, both in the shop and on site.
- Work on competitive equipment may also be part of the role.
- FSR will instruct customers on the operation and maintenance of equipment.
- He will provide technical instruction and guidance to new and less experienced FSR.
- He will perform warranty and recall work.
- Test circuits and equipment utilizing various tools and machines such as computers, software, workstations, circuit diagram, etc.
- Analyze malfunctions in equipment and interpret maintenance manuals, using knowledge of systems and electronics to isolate and correct issues.
- FSR must be available to respond to emergency calls and for intervention.
- Maintain service equipment, tools and documentation. Identify sales opportunities and submit them to sales teams in the FS systems (CRM/ERP).
- Any intervention will have to be prepared and executed in respect of safety guidelines (prevention plan, protection equipments, …)
Essential Responsibilities
- Provide outstanding customer service
- Advise customers on best practice, new services and upgrade opportunities
- Perform Startup/Commissioning on equipment across the Schneider Electric product portfolio.
- Perform Preventive, scheduled and unscheduled Maintenance on equipment
- Track Installed Base (serviceable assets)
- Submit Opportunity Detected during his interventions
- Support serviceable Schneider equipment including but not limited to: electrical switchgear, HVAC/CRAC systems, UPS systems, PDUs, RPPs, BMS systems, PLCs, HMIs, Drives, security, access control, CCTV and fire alarm and suppression systems…
- Leads or contributes to Field Services small projects coordination and execution on customer site (end of life, modernization, upgrade, …).
- Must have proven skill level to interpret blueprints and other service documents, including but not limited to, specifications, reporting and quality requirements.
- Perform basic audits of customer’s electrical systems and equipment.
- Document all required information for each site (technical report)
- Get signature from customer for acceptance after the execution of the on-site work
- Provide daily and accurate time and expense for each customer intervention
- Properly document, label, and return all defective parts utilized in the repair of equipment to the designated disposal/repair location.
- Develop innovative solutions to more complex technical problems that arise during start-up.
- Research, evaluate, and recommend new products or equipments upgrades that will meet customer needs.
- Assist Schneider Electric Service Partners in site visits, evaluating technical and professional performance.
- When at customer site, looks for other business opportunities outside current scope of work and lead them to the sales team
- Is in permanent relation with his planner/coordinator for smooth execution of his intervention
- Will escalate to FS technical expert in the countries as needed when unable to solve a technical issue
- Perform other duties as assigned
- Can investigate remotely the origin of the breakdown and submit fixes (in a service bureau for example)
Main interactions:
- Customers, coordinators, Operations leader, Inside services sales, technical support
Key Success Factors
- Regular training to develop competency
- Knowledge of overall Schneider Electric offer and serviceable assets to identify cross-BU opportunities
- Appropriate tools to be efficient
Qualifications
Education and Experience:
- Associate degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical with at least 1 year of related experience, or have 4-5 years equivalent experience in a related field, or equivalent combinations of education and experience.
Field Service Rep Junior:
- Has 1-3 years experience in Field Services. FSR Jr. role works under general directions for routine work and detailed instructions on new assignments.
Field Service Rep Senior:
- Has 3-5 years experience in Technical Service field. FSR Sr. role works under no instruction for routine work and general instructions on new assignments.
Field Service Rep Expert:
- Has 5 – 10 years experience in Technical Services.
- FSR Expert role works independently to determine methods and procedures on assignments.
- The Expert coordinates contracts and manages subcontractors on projects.
- Expert FSRs integrate all Schneider Electric and customer equipment and systems.
- Expert is responsible for Service Level provided to customer on-site.
- This role demonstrates applied technical experience for on-site project management across all BU offers.
Application Closing Date
Ongoing.
