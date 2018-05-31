SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Field Service Representative at Schneider Electric

By Lolade .O
May 31, 2018
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Field Service Representative

Ref Id: 004IIX
Location: Nigeria
Schedule: Full-time

Job Description

  • This position is accountable for installing, inspecting, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing customer equipment.
  • The incumbent will maintain, retrofit, and provide technical support for all Schneider products, both in the shop and on site.
  • Work on competitive equipment may also be part of the role.
  • FSR will instruct customers on the operation and maintenance of equipment.
  • He will provide technical instruction and guidance to new and less experienced FSR.
  • He will perform warranty and recall work.
  • Test circuits and equipment utilizing various tools and machines such as computers, software, workstations, circuit diagram, etc.
  • Analyze malfunctions in equipment and interpret maintenance manuals, using knowledge of systems and electronics to isolate and correct issues.
  • FSR must be available to respond to emergency calls and for intervention.
  • Maintain service equipment, tools and documentation. Identify sales opportunities and submit them to sales teams in the FS systems (CRM/ERP).
  • Any intervention will have to be prepared and executed in respect of safety guidelines (prevention plan, protection equipments, …)

Essential Responsibilities

  • Provide outstanding customer service
  • Advise customers on best practice, new services and upgrade opportunities
  • Perform Startup/Commissioning on equipment across the Schneider Electric product portfolio.
  • Perform Preventive, scheduled and unscheduled Maintenance on equipment
  • Track Installed Base (serviceable assets)
  • Submit Opportunity Detected during his interventions
  • Support serviceable Schneider equipment including but not limited to: electrical switchgear, HVAC/CRAC systems, UPS systems, PDUs, RPPs, BMS systems, PLCs, HMIs, Drives, security, access control, CCTV and fire alarm and suppression systems…
  • Leads or contributes to Field Services small projects coordination and execution on customer site (end of life, modernization, upgrade, …).
  • Must have proven skill level to interpret blueprints and other service documents, including but not limited to, specifications, reporting and quality requirements.
  • Perform basic audits of customer’s electrical systems and equipment.
  • Document all required information for each site (technical report)
  • Get signature from customer for acceptance after the execution of the on-site work
  • Provide daily and accurate time and expense for each customer intervention
  • Properly document, label, and return all defective parts utilized in the repair of equipment to the designated disposal/repair location.
  • Develop innovative solutions to more complex technical problems that arise during start-up.
  • Research, evaluate, and recommend new products or equipments upgrades that will meet customer needs.
  • Assist Schneider Electric Service Partners in site visits, evaluating technical and professional performance.
  • When at customer site, looks for other business opportunities outside current scope of work and lead them to the sales team
  • Is in permanent relation with his planner/coordinator for smooth execution of his intervention
  • Will escalate to FS technical expert in the countries as needed when unable to solve a technical issue
  • Perform other duties as assigned
  • Can investigate remotely  the origin of the breakdown and submit fixes (in a service bureau for example)

Main interactions:

  • Customers, coordinators, Operations leader, Inside  services sales, technical support

Key Success Factors

  • Regular training to develop competency
  • Knowledge of overall Schneider Electric offer and serviceable assets to identify cross-BU opportunities
  • Appropriate tools to be efficient

Qualifications
Education and Experience:

  • Associate degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical with at least 1 year of related experience, or have 4-5 years equivalent experience in a related field, or equivalent combinations of education and experience.

Field Service Rep Junior:

  • Has 1-3 years experience in Field Services. FSR Jr. role works under general directions for routine work and detailed instructions on new assignments.

Field Service Rep Senior:

  • Has 3-5 years experience in Technical Service field. FSR Sr. role works under no instruction for routine work and general instructions on new assignments.

Field Service Rep Expert:

  • Has 5 – 10 years experience in Technical Services.
  • FSR Expert role works independently to determine methods and procedures on assignments.
  • The Expert coordinates contracts and manages subcontractors on projects.
  • Expert FSRs integrate all Schneider Electric and customer equipment and systems.
  • Expert is responsible for Service Level provided to customer on-site.
  • This role demonstrates applied technical experience for on-site project management across all BU offers.

Application Closing Date
Ongoing.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

