Skye Bank Rewards Loyal Customers in New Money Transfer Promo

Skye Bank Plc., has flagged off its Money Transfer promo tagged “Skye Money Transfer promo” aimed at rewarding the bank’s loyal customers scheduled to run from the 1st of July till 30th of September, 2018.

This notice was contained in a statement from the bank which quoted the Group Head, Product & Innovation Group of Skye Bank, Mr. Ndubuisi Osakwe, as saying: “the promo is aimed at rewarding loyal customers of our bank who receive cash or account transfers on any of the Money Transfer products with Skye Bank.

The promo whose primary objective is to drive increased transactional volumes on MoneyGram, Western Union, RIA, Small World and Transfast; as well as encourage repeat and regular transactions from customers, has commenced and will run nationwide between July 1 and September 30, 2018.

Mr Osakwe who assured customers of rewards and benefits while the promo last, noted that quality instant prizes have been set aside for them as they participate in the program.

On how the promo works, Mr. Osakwe explained that “customers who receive their Western Union, MoneyGram, Transfast, Small World or RIA money transfers from any of our branches nationwide, would win instant prizes.”

He explained further that “for every transfer received, customers or non-customers qualifies to receive an instant gifts; while those who receive above N200,000 get a premium gift”.

Skye Bank, a Systemically Important Bank (SIB), is recognized as one of the high and top partner agents for Western Union, a global leader in money transfer/funds franchise that has operated in Nigeria for over two decades.