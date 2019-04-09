Skills Acquisition: Free Coding Training? Why Not!

In a country such as Nigeria where digital skills are highly sought after, who do you look to when contemplating acquiring such skills?

Young graduates are now required to show and prove their digital skills before they make it to other levels of interviews. Candidates with digital skills get hired more than those who have none. Essentially, these skills are becoming so essential to the workplace that acquisition has even become a little difficult and tasking.

On the flip side, in the midst of the prevalent scarcity of paid employment, the possession of digital skills predisposes the youth to opportunities for entrepreneurship in the tech space. This possibility has an incredible ripple effect on cutting down the unemployment rate drastically.

To get the right set of digital skills in today’s Nigeria will cost one nothing less than a hundred thousand naira. For a lot of Nigerians especially the youths, this is a huge sum of money that should go into more supposedly important things than getting a set of skills.

It is not always that you find free education; and when you find one it goes without saying that it is wise to make the ultimate use of such an opportunity. At Tutors and Learners World, digital skills are taught free of charge to all students. These digital skills range from programming to graphics and ux/ui design and web development.

The motivation for passing down knowledge such as this, without requesting a fee is the founder’s passion to raise an army of youths fully equipped through training in digital technologies and ready to be deployed to provide digital solutions for their personal as well as regional and national development.

Tutors and Learners World which is the empowerment vehicle of Mindmachine Unlimited has made it a duty to produce experts and professionals in web apps/full stack technologies as well as graphics/digital/ux/ui designs. They have extended this opportunity to unengaged graduates including NYSC corps members.

Efforts are also in top gear to package the classes and resources for online video delivery for greater reach beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

