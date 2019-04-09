Smile, NUU Mobile Strike International Data Roaming Deal

Smile Communications Nigeria at the weekend, in Lagos, struck an international data roaming deal with NUU Mobile (HKG) Limited, a reputable Hong Kong and United-States based firm, to offer international data roaming services to customers.

This partnership will ensure that Smile customers travelling to top destinations in over 85 countries, including US, UK, South Africa, Canada, Kenya and many more are empowered to automatically access data services to send and receive e-mails, download and send business documents and much more.

Speaking on the occasion in Lagos, Smile’s Head of Brands and Communications Lotanna Anajemba said Smile is the first firm in Africa to partner NUU Mobile, adding that only NUU Mobile customers travelling into Nigeria would roam on Smile network. The service is also available for Smile customers travelling internationally with the Smile Konnect device. Through the partnership, Smile will empower its customers to conduct businesses internationally with ease and convenience.

He said for anyone to enjoy the service, the person would have to purchase a special Smile 4GLTE mobile device that will be available at a competitive price across select Smile and partner outlets, stressing that the latest partnership syncs with Smile’s quest to offer unbeatable value to its customers.

Anajemba said unlike other brands that sell at the entry level price range, NUU is a “Certified Google Partner,” meaning its phones run on Android software that has been officially tested at certified Google labs.

He said some Chinese brands, such as Bluboo and Doogee, get their Android software from a third party source, arguing that NUU Mobile has market penetration in the Europe, Middle East and US, with phones available at budget carriers as well as big retailers such as Best Buys and Wal-Mart.

The deal with NUU Mobile was also premised on attractive data price as customers with the virtual subscriber identity module (SIM) technology-driven devices can enjoy Smile data at affordable price. The partnership will also avail Smile customers the Konnect i4GLTE Mifi device as well as the virtual SIM technology cum embedded SIM. This innovation offers the best in class service delivery and will make Smile the first telecommunications company in Nigeria to launch a virtual SIM device.