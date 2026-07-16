Jack-Rich urges stronger U.S.-Nigeria economic engagement

Key points

Tein Jack-Rich has called for deeper engagement with U.S. policymakers and business leaders.

He said stronger partnerships would boost trade, investment and development opportunities.

Jack-Rich urged the U.S. to view Africa as a long-term strategic partner.

He said collaboration in key sectors could unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Main story

President of Belemaoil Group, Mr Tein Jack-Rich, has called for stronger engagement between Nigeria and influential policymakers and business leaders in the United States to advance the country’s economic and strategic interests.

Jack-Rich made the call after receiving an award at the Celebrate America 250 event in Washington, D.C., describing the recognition as an opportunity to project Nigeria’s interests and strengthen Africa’s voice in U.S. policy and investment discussions.

He said building relationships with policymakers and investors was essential to expanding trade, attracting investment and creating development opportunities for Nigeria and the wider African continent.

According to him, direct engagement with decision-makers enables Nigeria to present its own narrative, improve investor confidence and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Jack-Rich noted that the event brought together members of the U.S. Congress, senior political figures, business leaders and other influential stakeholders, providing an important platform to discuss Africa’s priorities.

He described Africa as a major investment destination, citing its abundant natural resources and youthful population as key advantages for long-term economic growth.

Jack-Rich also highlighted Nigeria’s strategic role in regional security and economic development, saying discussions with American leaders reinforced the importance of sustained cooperation between both countries.

He urged the United States to regard Africa as a strategic ally rather than simply a supplier of raw materials, adding that African countries naturally partner with nations that offer investment and development opportunities.

While acknowledging the growing presence of other global powers on the continent, he maintained that partnerships with the United States offered greater long-term sustainability because of its institutions, innovation and investment culture.

Jack-Rich expressed confidence that deeper collaboration in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, technology and trade would unlock Nigeria’s economic potential and accelerate development across Africa.

The issues

Nigeria has continued to seek stronger economic partnerships with global investors as it pursues increased foreign direct investment, expanded trade and sustainable economic growth.

What’s being said

“A partnership with the U.S. is more sustainable because its footprints can outlive generations.” — Tein Jack-Rich, President, Belemaoil Group

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to build on engagements initiated during the Celebrate America 250 event to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria, the United States and the broader African continent.

Bottom line

Jack-Rich believes sustained engagement with U.S. policymakers and investors can strengthen Nigeria’s global standing, attract investment and support long-term economic development.