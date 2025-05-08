Shippers’ Council Urges Lekki Port To Embrace Advanced Technology For Global Competitiveness

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has urged Lekki Deep Sea Port to adopt cutting-edge technological innovations to position itself as a global leader in maritime logistics and enhance the efficiency of its operations.

This call was made by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NSC, Dr. Akutah Pius, MON, during a strategic meeting with the management of Lekki Port held at the Council’s headquarters in Lagos.

Describing the port as a state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Akutah noted that Lekki Port is uniquely positioned to set new benchmarks in maritime operations not just in Nigeria but across the West African sub-region. He stressed the importance of leveraging modern technologies to optimise operations, improve turnaround time, and enhance service delivery.

“The Lekki Deep Sea Port is a world-class infrastructure project, and as such, it must lead by example in adopting innovations that drive efficiency and competitiveness,” he said.

Reaffirming the Council’s support, Dr. Akutah highlighted NSC’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for investors through predictable policies and regulatory support aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability in the sector.

On his part, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, emphasised the port’s unique structure as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the critical role of investor confidence in its success. He called on the NSC to intervene in a review of the port’s tariff framework, citing the substantial costs associated with maintaining world-class infrastructure.

Mr. Qiang reiterated the port’s dedication to continued investment in critical infrastructure, the attraction of foreign direct investment, and the fulfilment of its transshipment potential—aligning its goals with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.