Senator Natasha Reacts: “This Injustice Won’t Stand”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed that the injustice against her will not last, following her suspension from the Senate. Reacting to the decision on Thursday, she firmly stated, “This injustice will not be sustained,” before being escorted out of the Senate chambers.

Reports indicate that Natasha and Senate President Akpabio had a heated exchange on February 20 over a change in seating arrangements. Days later, she appeared on Arise News, where she alleged that her troubles in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio’s sexual advances.

In response, Natasha submitted a formal petition accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment. However, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions dismissed her complaint, citing procedural violations.

Despite this, Natasha resubmitted her petition during Thursday’s plenary session. Instead of addressing her complaint, the Senate Ethics Committee recommended her suspension, linking it to her previous altercation with Akpabio over seating arrangements.