Akpabio: I Slept In Dangote Cement Factory On Natasha’s Wedding Night

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed that he spent the night inside the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on the wedding day of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio made this revelation during a Senate plenary session on Thursday. He explained that he was forced to stay at the factory because the lighting at the Kogi airport was inadequate, making it unsafe for his departure.

He emphasized his close relationship with Natasha’s family, particularly her husband, whom he described as a good friend. His presence at the wedding, he said, was a testament to this bond.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recently recommended a six-month suspension for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The committee accused her of disrespecting the Senate and advised that her salary and security details be withdrawn during the suspension. Additionally, she was instructed to stay away from the National Assembly for the duration of her suspension.

Following the committee’s recommendation, the Senate adopted the resolution, and Senate President Akpabio officially announced her suspension.