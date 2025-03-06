Tension Mounts As Lawmakers Issue Ultimatum, Others In Rivers

Political tensions in Rivers State have reached a boiling point as lawmakers issue ultimatums, threats of arrest escalate, and militant groups emerge with warnings of violent action.

The unfolding crisis, rooted in the ongoing power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now threatens the stability of Nigeria’s vital hydrocarbon industry.

The volatile situation took a violent turn when gunmen opened fire on protesters in Elele, leaving four people injured. Meanwhile, a new militant group has surfaced in the creeks, vowing to retaliate against perceived injustices.

Tensions flared following a Supreme Court ruling widely seen as favouring the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. In response, 27 lawmakers loyal to him issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Fubara, demanding he present the 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly.

Further intensifying the standoff, the lawmakers moved to amend the local council electoral law—a decision countered by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which announced a new election date in line with the required 90-day notice.

The lawmakers also summoned the RSIEC chairman, a former judge, to appear before them, warning that failure to do so could result in an arrest warrant. Additionally, they have begun compiling a list of what they describe as Governor Fubara’s offences, fuelling speculation of an impending impeachment process.

As political manoeuvring intensifies, reports suggest that the Chief Judge of Rivers State, who holds the authority to appoint an investigative panel against the governor, has proceeded on an extended annual leave, potentially stalling any impeachment proceedings. Some sources speculate that this move is a strategic delay to thwart attempts at removing the governor.

The escalating crisis has drawn strong reactions from influential figures within the Ijaw ethnic nationality, including elder statesman Anabs Sara-Igbe, who warned that “the creeks are angry.” His statement underscores the deep frustration within riverine communities, who feel that the first governor from their region is being politically undermined.

Adding to the volatility, a heavily armed militant group, clad in combat gear and brandishing AK-47 rifles, has surfaced in a video circulating online. The group issued a direct threat to disrupt oil operations in the state, warning that if Rivers State’s federal allocation is halted, they would cut off crude oil supplies.

“We will not allow our oil to flow to Nigeria while we are denied our share,” one of the militants declared in the footage.

Amid the deepening crisis, some stakeholders have appealed for calm, urging political actors to de-escalate tensions and avoid inflammatory rhetoric in the media. However, given the current trajectory, it remains unclear whether dialogue and diplomacy can resolve what appears to be an increasingly high-stakes power struggle.