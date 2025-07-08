Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Return Sparks Senate Tensions Amid Legal Uncertainty

There is palpable fear that a clash may erupt between the Senate leadership and suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her declaration to resume plenary on Tuesday.

Despite a recent court ruling in her favour, the Senate insists it will not take any action until it reviews the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment. The Senate has begun bracing for a possible showdown, maintaining that no official decision would be made until it properly studies the court’s pronouncement. Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu revealed that although legal representatives were in court, the full judgment was not read. The Senate has since filed an application to obtain the CTC for clarity on the orders delivered. “We shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position,” the statement read.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a viral video on social media, told supporters that she would return to the Red Chamber on Tuesday, thanking them for their unwavering support. “I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday by the grace of God,” she said. The video has further intensified speculation about a potential standoff in Tuesday’s plenary session. Her supporters continue to celebrate the ruling, anticipating her reinstatement.

On Friday, a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the six-month suspension imposed on her by the Senate. Justice Binta Nyako ruled that the action was excessive, unconstitutional, and an infringement on the rights of her constituents. The court ordered that she be recalled to resume her duties in the Senate. However, the court also found her guilty of contempt over a satirical Facebook post and fined her N5 million.

The Facebook post, dated April 27, was a mock apology directed at Senate President Godswill Akpabio and was deemed to violate an interim injunction. That injunction, issued on March 4, 2025, had barred all parties from making public comments on the suit she filed to challenge her suspension. The court held that the post breached its directive and constituted contempt. Justice Nyako ordered her to publicly apologise within seven days in two national dailies and on Facebook.

Despite the ruling, Akpoti-Uduaghan has not yet published the mandated apology as of Monday evening. Her legal team argued during proceedings that the post was unrelated to the suspension but instead concerned her separate allegations of misconduct against the Senate President. The judge disagreed, affirming that the content was clearly connected to the ongoing case. The contempt ruling now hangs over her as she pushes to reclaim her Senate seat.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had been suspended in March following a stormy plenary session during which she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. Her suspension triggered backlash from civil society groups and human rights advocates. She responded by suing the Senate leadership, describing the action as an attempt to silence her and marginalise her constituents. The recent judgment has reopened political tensions within the Senate.

The upper chamber has so far maintained its cautious stance, waiting for the court documents before taking further action. Analysts say the coming days will test the Senate’s commitment to constitutional order and due process. All eyes are now on Tuesday’s plenary to see whether the senator will follow through on her threat—and how the Senate will respond.