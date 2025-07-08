EPL Summer Transfer Window 2025: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City Among Top Spenders as Transfers Heat Up

The 2025 summer transfer window has officially kicked off for Premier League clubs, and top-flight teams are already making aggressive moves to shape their squads ahead of the new season. Running from June 16 to September 1 at 19:00 BST, the window has seen a flurry of high-profile signings, loan deals, and major player exits as of July 6.

Several of England’s biggest clubs — including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City — have taken early strides in the market, investing heavily in fresh talent while clearing out surplus players.

Arsenal’s Busy Window: Incomings and Strategic Exits

Arsenal have made early statements with the acquisitions of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea. The Gunners have also streamlined their squad, releasing midfielder Jorginho to Flamengo and allowing full-back Kieran Tierney to return to Celtic.

Aston Villa’s Youth Movement

Villa bolstered their ranks with promising talents Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa and Zepiqueno Redmond from Feyenoord. At the same time, they parted ways with Brazilian veteran Philippe Coutinho, who has joined Vasco da Gama.

Bournemouth Strengthen, Lose Key Players

Bournemouth made smart moves with the addition of Eli Junior Kroupi from Lorient and Adrien Truffert from Rennes. However, they suffered notable exits, including Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.

Brentford Reinforce

Brentford reinforced their goalkeeping department by signing Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, replacing Mark Flekken. They also welcomed defender Michael Kayode from Fiorentina.

Brighton Bring in Fresh Faces

Brighton have been one of the busiest clubs, with signings including Olivier Boscagli from PSV and Diego Coppola from Verona. However, they bid farewell to star forward Joao Pedro, who has moved to Chelsea.

Burnley Overhaul Entire Roster

Burnley appear to be undergoing a transformation, securing players like Marcus Edwards, Quilindschy Hartman, and veteran defender Kyle Walker as they rebuild their squad.

Chelsea: Youth and Experience

While Chelsea lost Kepa and Bashir Humphreys, they added several exciting names including Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens, signaling a continued focus on young talent.

Crystal Palace Transitioning from Experience

Palace signed goalkeeper Walter Benitez from PSV while long-time club servants Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp have left the club.

Everton’s Mixed Bag

Everton made a notable addition in Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo but offloaded several experienced names such as Ashley Young and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Liverpool’s Rebuild in Full Swing

Liverpool are continuing their overhaul under new leadership, bringing in high-potential names like Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Freddie Woodman. Big departures included Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and goalkeeper Kelleher to Brentford.

Manchester City Make Tactical Additions

Reigning champions Manchester City added Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki, and Tijjani Reijnders to their star-studded lineup. The big surprise was the exit of Kevin De Bruyne, who has joined Napoli.

Manchester United Refresh the Attack

Manchester United signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno. The Red Devils have released long-serving players Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof.

Newcastle’s Youth Investment

Newcastle United welcomed Antonio Cordero from Malaga but saw Jamal Lewis released and Lloyd Kelly transferred to Juventus.

Nottingham Forest Make South American Move

Nottingham Forest lost Andrew Omobamidele to Strasbourg but made a strategic signing by bringing in Igor Jesus from Botafogo.

Sunderland Lose a Starlet

Sunderland secured midfield reinforcements in Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra, though they lost rising talent Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs Restructure

Tottenham Hotspur signed defender Kevin Danso and striker Mathys Tel. Veterans Sergio Reguilon and Fraser Forster were among those released.

West Ham Mixes Youth with Experience

West Ham United added defensive power with Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Daniel Cummings from Celtic. Meanwhile, veterans Aaron Cresswell and Lukasz Fabianski have exited the club.

Wolves Cash In

Wolverhampton Wanderers sold Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City. New arrivals include Jorgen Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez, both signed from Celta Vigo.

More Transfers Expected Before Deadline

With the window open until September 1, clubs are expected to make more strategic decisions in the coming weeks. Fans can anticipate more surprises, marquee signings, and tactical exits as the 2025/2026 Premier League season draws closer.