NNPC Hands Over 35 CNG Buses To Boost Clean Energy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd) has handed over 35 hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered buses to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas. The handover ceremony took place at the NNPC Towers on Monday

Bashir Ojulari, NNPC Ltd Group CEO reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s gas aspirations, stating that the move was in line with the company’s efforts towards the adoption of CNG as a “cleaner, cheaper, and sustainable fuel alternative.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the CNG buses as “instruments of economic relief, social equity, and environmental responsibility,” adding that they signal a future where Nigerians can commute “safely, affordably, and efficiently.”

The initiative is seen as a direct reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at reducing transportation costs, lessening dependence on petrol, and utilizing the nation’s abundant natural gas resources.

NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, noted that adopting CNG as a fuel alternative has significant economic benefits, including reducing reliance on PMS and AGO, leading to substantial cost savings and supporting the growth of the local gas industry.

The Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, said the initiative is advancing a new energy future that will serve people, communities, and the planet.

The Programme Coordinator/CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, commended NNPC Ltd for its support, describing the company as a reliable partner for the initiative.”