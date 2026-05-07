Senate tensions deepen as Akpabio, Oshiomhole clash over rule amendment and 2027 leadership calculations

Key points

A heated confrontation between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole exposed growing tensions within the Senate.

The clash followed controversy over amendments to Senate Standing Rules restricting eligibility for key leadership positions to ranking lawmakers with at least two consecutive terms.

Supporters say the amendment strengthens institutional stability, while critics argue it could shape the 2027 Senate leadership contest in favour of establishment interests.

Main story

What began as a routine legislative session in the Senate on Tuesday escalated into a dramatic confrontation between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, highlighting rising political tensions linked to succession calculations ahead of 2027.

The tension erupted during plenary after Oshiomhole repeatedly attempted to raise a point of order while Akpabio was moving to confirm the Votes and Proceedings of the previous legislative sitting.

Despite several interruptions and loud calls of “point of order,” Akpabio declined to recognise the Edo North senator, triggering a visibly tense exchange on the Senate floor.

Witnesses at the session said Oshiomhole persisted in seeking recognition, repeatedly interrupting proceedings in a manner that unsettled the chamber and forced intervention attempts by Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno.

However, efforts to restore order proved unsuccessful as the disagreement intensified.

In response, Akpabio invoked the Senate Standing Orders, citing provisions that empower the Senate President to regulate debate, interpret parliamentary rules, and maintain discipline during proceedings.

The development comes amid controversy surrounding recent amendments to the Senate Standing Rules, which now restrict eligibility for principal and presiding offices in the upper chamber to lawmakers who have served at least two consecutive terms.

The amendment was adopted through a voice vote presided over by Akpabio.

The issues

At the centre of the controversy is growing concern over how the amended rules may influence the political dynamics of the 2027 Senate leadership race.

Critics argue that the amendment effectively narrows the pool of potential contenders for key leadership positions, including the Senate Presidency, years ahead of the next National Assembly inauguration.

Some lawmakers and political observers believe the move could strengthen the control of established power blocs within the Senate while limiting opportunities for emerging contenders or independent voices.

The controversy has also revived debates over the balance between institutional continuity and democratic inclusiveness within Nigeria’s legislative system.

While proponents insist experience is critical for effective parliamentary leadership, critics warn that restrictive eligibility rules may concentrate power within a small political circle and reduce internal competition.

What’s being said

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development has defended the amendment, describing it as a progressive reform capable of strengthening legislative stability and efficiency.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Raphael Okorie, the group said the revised rules align Nigeria’s Senate with global parliamentary best practices, where experienced lawmakers often occupy leadership positions.

The organisation cited examples from the United States Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, to support the argument that legislative experience enhances institutional continuity.

According to the group, the amendment reflects the broader national interest rather than individual political ambitions and could improve accountability and legislative efficiency.

However, critics within political circles argue that the timing and implications of the amendment suggest broader political calculations tied to succession planning and executive-legislative alignment ahead of 2027.

What’s next

Political observers expect further debate and possible resistance over the amended Senate rules as conversations around the 2027 political landscape continue to intensify.

Attention is also likely to focus on whether the rule changes will face legal, political, or institutional challenges from lawmakers who believe the amendment limits democratic participation within the Senate.

The incident has additionally raised fresh questions about internal cohesion within the ruling political establishment and the future dynamics of Senate leadership politics.

Bottom line

The clash between Akpabio and Oshiomhole has brought underlying tensions within the Senate into public view, reflecting deeper political calculations surrounding leadership succession, institutional control, and the balance of power ahead of the 2027 elections. While supporters of the new rules argue they promote legislative stability and experience, critics see them as part of a broader effort to shape the future leadership structure of the National Assembly.