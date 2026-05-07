FirstBank earns AAA+ rating as Nigeria’s strongest brand for 2026

Keypoints

FirstBank has emerged as Nigeria’s strongest brand in the ‘Nigeria 25 2026’ ranking by Brand Finance.

The bank earned an AAA+ rating, the highest distinction for brand strength and market leadership.

Brand Finance report shows FirstBank recorded a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.2%.

Recognition is based on annual metrics evaluating brand investment, equity, and business performance.

The 132-year-old institution’s growth is attributed to combining heritage with digital transformation.

Main Story

FirstBank has been recognized as the strongest brand in Nigeria according to the ‘Nigeria 25 2026’ ranking released by Brand Finance.

The institution achieved an AAA+ rating, which serves as the highest possible distinction for brand strength and market leadership. The ranking, which evaluates companies across several industries annually, utilizes a comprehensive set of metrics including brand investment, brand equity, and overall business performance.

According to the official report, FirstBank achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.2%, reflecting a rise in brand value and customer confidence over the past year.

The bank’s leadership attributed the achievement to a 132-year history of providing financial services to individuals, SMEs, and large corporations. The strategy has involved a customer-centric approach that blends the bank’s long-standing heritage with modern digital transformation to improve reliability and engagement.

The Issues

Long-established institutions face the continuous challenge of adapting to rapid digital shifts to maintain market relevance.

Brands must balance short-term execution with long-term value preservation in a volatile economic environment.

Maintaining a high Brand Strength Index requires consistent investment in customer-centric innovation and service reliability.

What’s Being Said

“It reflects the enduring trust of customers and our employees’ unwavering commitment to delivering excellence,” said Olayinka Ijabiyi, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

“Our customer-centric approach has enabled us to combine heritage with digital transformation, improving reliability, reputation, and engagement,” Ijabiyi added.

“In this environment, brands that combine relevance with execution will be best placed to sustain long-term value,” said Babatunde Odumeru, Managing Director of Brand Finance Nigeria.

What’s Next

FirstBank plans to continue its focus on sustainable growth and financial inclusion through further digital innovation.

The bank will seek to leverage its AAA+ rating to further strengthen its position in the SME and corporate banking sectors.

Brand Finance will continue to monitor the performance of Nigeria’s top 25 brands as they navigate the evolving business landscape.

Bottom Line

FirstBank’s AAA+ rating and top position in the 2026 Brand Finance ranking confirm its status as Nigeria’s strongest brand, driven by a successful integration of its 132-year heritage with digital modernization.