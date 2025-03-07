Senate Suspends Senator Natasha For Six Months Over Dispute With Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has been suspended from the Senate for six months following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to reports from Bizwatch Nigeria, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended her suspension on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The committee’s decision means that during the suspension period, Senator Natasha will not receive her salary, and her security details will be withdrawn. She has also been barred from accessing the National Assembly premises throughout the duration of her suspension.

During Thursday’s plenary session, the Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, presented the committee’s findings, stating that Natasha was found guilty of all allegations due to her refusal to comply with the committee’s proceedings.

Senate President Akpabio has repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that he respects women and dismissing the claims as baseless.

During the deliberations, Senator Abba Moro appealed for leniency, requesting that the suspension be reduced from six months to three months. He argued that a three-month suspension would still serve as an appropriate disciplinary measure while allowing for a level of reconciliation.