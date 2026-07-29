Tems, Ayra Starr feature in Children of Blood & Bone teaser

Key points

Tems’ hit single Me & U features in the first official teaser for Children of Blood & Bone.

Ayra Starr makes her Hollywood acting debut in the fantasy film.

The movie is based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel inspired by West African mythology.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on Jan. 15.

Main story

Nigerian music stars Tems and Ayra Starr have featured in the first official teaser for the Hollywood fantasy film Children of Blood & Bone, with Tems’ hit single Me & U providing the soundtrack.

The behind-the-scenes teaser was shared on Monday by director Gina Prince-Bythewood on her Instagram page, offering viewers a glimpse of the film’s production, including costume preparations, action sequences and appearances by members of the cast.

Its caption reads, “So excited to share a peek behind the scenes of our incredible journey to Orisha. CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE TRAILER drops TOMORROW! And in theaters Jan 15!”

Tems’ Me & U accompanies the teaser, while Ayra Starr appears briefly, marking her Hollywood acting debut.

The Paramount Pictures production features an ensemble cast that includes Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amandla Stenberg and Ayra Starr.

The film follows Zélie Adebola on a quest to restore magic to her people after it is violently taken from them in a world inspired by West African mythology.

Children of Blood & Bone is adapted from Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 bestselling novel, the first instalment in the Legacy of Orïsha series.

The issues

The project represents another milestone for Nigerian entertainers in Hollywood, with Tems contributing to the film’s soundtrack and Ayra Starr expanding her career into acting.

What’s being said

“So excited to share a peek behind the scenes of our incredible journey to Orisha. CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE TRAILER drops TOMORROW! And in theaters Jan 15!” — Director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Bottom line

The inclusion of Tems and Ayra Starr in Children of Blood & Bone underscores the growing influence of Nigerian talent in major international film productions.