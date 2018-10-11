Senate Approves N234.507 billion for 2019 General Elections

The Senate on Thursday approved N234,507,272,393 for the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2019 general elections.

This is sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriation which met on Wednesday on the proposal presented to it by the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Danjuma Goje, while presenting the five-page interim report of the Committee at plenary, said the funding of the 2019 election budget will be through N45.5 billion 2018 statutory budget of INEC and N189.007 billion through virement.

Details later…