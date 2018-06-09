See Video of Tekno Talking about Being a Multi-millionaire without a University Degree

Nigerian Afro-pop singer and music producer has declared that he didn’t attend the university, yet he is a millionaire.

The ‘Yawa’ crooner added that it is not fair that graduates are unable to count millions like he does.

In a series of videos shared on the stories section of his Instagram page, he said:”

The prince is back, I’m just trying to get it back up, a lot of things London did to my skin. I’m just trying to freshen up,” he said.

“I must be honest the British accent is pretty difficult, I don try the accent no gree download,” he continued in pidgin English.

“It’s not fair, I no go school and I dey count mone; I got millions in hundreds, this country gaz change. Graduates too gaz dey chop.

“See this change has to happen, I go vote make you vote. God please we need a better Nigeria.

“Let’s be honest, Nigerians have some of the smartest people in the world, our country suppose bad. One day sha, we will get there, this country go bad I mean bad as in freaking good.”

On October 5, 2013,Tekno signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group] under which he released singles like “Dance” and “Anything” which won him a nomination in the “Best New act of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. On June 18, 2015, Tekno Miles released his hit single titled “Duro” which was positively received both in Africa and in the US.