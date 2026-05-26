UBA and UNILAG inaugurate four-storey Innovation Hub and Business Office

Keypoints

United Bank for Africa has deepened its partnership with academia by launching a four-storey Innovation Hub at the University of Lagos.

Institutional layouts divide the new facility equally, with two floors for bank operations and two floors for university activities.

Financial directors announced plans to expand digital connectivity around the campus site through enhanced Wi-Fi access.

Executive management confirmed that the UBA Foundation is considering extending its scholarship programs into tertiary institutions, starting with UNILAG.

Student representatives emphasized that the campus hub will provide a dedicated environment to test ideas and develop creative solutions.

Main Story

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Monday deepened industry-academia collaboration with the inauguration of a four-storey Innovation Hub and Business Office at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility, located within the university campus, is aimed at promoting innovation, research and youth development.

Speaking at the inauguration, Group Managing Director, UBA, Mr Oliver Alawuba, said the project is a strategic investment in education, innovation and Africa’s future.

According to him, more collaboration between universities and industry remains critical to driving economic transformation across the continent. NAN reports that the facility has two floors dedicated to UBA operations and two floors for UNILAG activities.

To evaluate intermediate historical ties, Alawuba recalled that UBA was the first bank to establish a branch in a Nigerian university in 1969, adding that the branch currently serves more than 80,000 customers.

He disclosed plans by the bank to improve digital connectivity around the facility through enhanced Wi-Fi access to support learning, research and innovation.

Speaking on technology, Alawuba said Artificial Intelligence (AI) had become central to global economic growth, noting that UBA remained one of Africa’s leading banks in AI adoption and would collaborate with the university to advance innovation.

Furthermore, university executives highlighted the extensive infrastructure and funding contributions received from corporate alumni networks over the years.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the project as a major milestone in strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

Ogunsola commended UBA Group Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, an alumnus of the university, for supporting his alma mater through infrastructure development, research partnerships and student-focused initiatives.

She highlighted UBA’s contributions to the institution, including the professorial chair in finance, the UBA Park and scholarships through the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The Issues

Bridging the operational gap between theoretical university research and commercial banking industry demands.

Preparing students for a global technology landscape increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence adoption.

Funding scalable student-led entrepreneurship initiatives without interrupting core academic timelines.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the symbolic significance of the newly constructed campus infrastructure, UBA Group Managing Director Mr Oliver Alawuba stated: “This building is more than a banking office. It symbolises a renewed and enduring relationship between UBA and the University of Lagos. We are investing in African youths and showing the confidence we have in this university,”

Emphasizing the bank’s readiness to participate in tech-driven educational transformations, he noted: “We live in a world driven by technology and artificial intelligence. We will collaborate with the university in advancing innovation and preparing students for the future,”

Encouraging the student body to utilize the new creative spaces for societal development, he added: “Your ideas matter, your dreams are valid and your vision is worth investing in. Use this environment to learn deeply, innovate and create solutions for society,”

Defining the long-term impact of the newly launched project on regional development, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola declared: “The inauguration of this facility is not just the commissioning of a building, but the institutionalisation of a partnership aimed at advancing education, enterprise and Africa’s economic growth,”

Expressing the perspective of the direct student beneficiaries, UNILAG Students’ Union President Mr Bolaji Akinpelu maintained: “This is not just a beautiful building; it is an innovation hub where students can test ideas, develop solutions and become better versions of themselves,”

What’s Next

Technical teams from UBA will deploy the upgraded Wi-Fi infrastructure around the four-storey facility to support digital research.

Academic boards and bank representatives will meet to structure upcoming joint research partnerships in financial inclusion and digital banking.

The UBA Foundation will draft the compliance guidelines required to launch its pilot tertiary scholarship and essay competition at UNILAG.

Bottom Line

Strengthening a relationship that dates back to establishing the first campus bank branch in 1969, UBA and UNILAG have inaugurated a joint four-storey Innovation Hub and Business Office to drive AI adoption, research partnerships, and student entrepreneurship.