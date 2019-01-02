Second Coming! Mbaka Endorses Buhari for another Term

Controversial Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu has again called on Nigerians to support President Muhammad Buhari.

Mbaka, who has ignored critics over his support for Buhari, urged Nigerians to pray hard so that the country would overcome what he tagged ‘impending unimaginable difficulty’ in 2019.

Mbaka said on Tuesday during his New Year prophetic message and crossover service, Punch reported.

Mbaka said that the type of difficulty the country was going to face was such that has not been “witnessed in its 58 years history.”

The Catholic priest also urged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

He said Nigerians should support President Muhammad Buhari to continue his fight against corruption.

The clergyman said that at the Catholic Church supports the fight against corruption and that was why she created “prayers against bribery and corruption.”

“A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported,” he said.

Mbaka’s latest call for support to Buhari has hit the social media.

