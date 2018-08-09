Second Coming! Courtois Gets Exciting Spanish Reception

The Belgium international has moved from Chelsea to Madrid, sparking contrasting views from football fans

As expected, the world has been reacting to the news of Thibaut Courtois’ move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

The reigning European champions forked out €35m (£31m/$40m) plus a season-long loan move for Mateo Kovacic to Stamford Bridge.

Courtois, who has been with the Roman Army since 2011 was named best goalkeeper at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

Here is how social media have reacted to the 26-year-old’s move, with many tipping Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to score goals aplenty when they face Madrid.

Welcome back to LA Liga Thibaut Courtois! Real Madrid are happy to have you. Oh and Messi is too 😊 pic.twitter.com/Bx5Pa460U5 — Teto Barça (@TetoBarca_) August 8, 2018

Welcome back to La Liga, Courtois! pic.twitter.com/qZd36fxG9Z — Messi World (@MessiWorId) August 8, 2018

i knew we'd sign Courtois after Messi put the ball between his legs multiple times — Jon Kaan (@DonJonPablo) August 8, 2018

Courtois off to Madrid. Best goalkeeper of the World Cup? Messi’s personal lapdog pic.twitter.com/q93mlpOMkr — R (@MessiZoneV3) August 8, 2018

Welcome to Messi’s League ❤️💙Thibaut Courtois

But I’m sorry if you can’t deal with balls like this you better return back to England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.. pic.twitter.com/UPGX47f1TR — Andy Carter (@Thacarter228) August 8, 2018