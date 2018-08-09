Second Coming! Courtois Gets Exciting Spanish Reception

Second Coming! Courtois Gets Exciting Spanish Reception

By
- August 9, 2018
- in Uncategorized
54
0
Chelsea
The Belgium international has moved from Chelsea to Madrid, sparking contrasting views from football fans
As expected, the world has been reacting to the news of Thibaut Courtois’ move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

The reigning European champions forked out €35m (£31m/$40m) plus a season-long loan move for Mateo Kovacic to Stamford Bridge.

Courtois, who has been with the Roman Army since 2011 was named best goalkeeper at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

Here is how social media have reacted to the 26-year-old’s move, with many tipping Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to score goals aplenty when they face Madrid.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

9mobile’s Acummulated Debt Cause of Delay in Handover to Teleology – NCC

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications