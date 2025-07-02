Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Cleared Of Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Charges, Convicted On Lesser Offenses

In a dramatic conclusion to a high-profile federal case, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of the most serious allegations brought against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was convicted on two lesser charges involving the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

The jury delivered its mixed verdict earlier today, finding Combs guilty of two counts of interstate transportation to engage in prostitution—charges that carry a maximum sentence of 10 years each. However, the panel cleared him of two sex trafficking charges—one involving longtime partner Cassie Ventura and the other related to a woman known only by the pseudonym “Jane”—as well as a racketeering conspiracy charge, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Former Assistant District Attorney and legal analyst Julie Grant told CNN that the jury’s decision suggests they found the evidence insufficient to meet the burden of proof for the most severe charges. “For whatever reasons, the men and women on the jury did not find there was enough evidence to prove these crimes in that federal court of law,” she stated.

Grant emphasized that the acquittals do not necessarily indicate innocence. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” she added. In her analysis, Grant opined that the prosecution may have legally substantiated its claims, but acknowledged that jurors’ personal perspectives and interpretations likely played a role. “Jurors may not see the enterprise or the sex trafficking for what it literally is by law,” she said.

Interestingly, Combs’ defense opted not to call any witnesses during its case, a move Grant described as a “stunning legal strategy” that indicated confidence in the perceived weakness of the prosecution’s arguments. She noted the air of certainty in the courtroom during the closing statements. “There was visible confidence from Diddy’s legal team—and from Combs himself. Some jurors seemed to resonate with the defense’s position.”

Defense Requests Bond Release, Citing Time Served and Low Flight Risk

Following the partial conviction, Combs’ legal team submitted a formal letter to the presiding judge seeking his release on bond while awaiting sentencing. The letter outlines a proposed $1 million bond, co-signed by members of Combs’ family, including his mother, sister, and the mother of his eldest daughter.

Additional conditions proposed by the defense include restricted travel to New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida—states where Combs has homes or where legal proceedings and counsel meetings would occur. The team also offered the surrender of Combs’ passport, regular drug testing, and compliance with all other standard pretrial supervision terms.

The defense argued that, since Combs was not convicted of charges that would have brought life sentences, the current sentencing guidelines suggest a range of 21 to 27 months. Noting that Combs has already spent 10 months in custody, his attorneys assert that continued incarceration is unwarranted.

“This results in an expected guidelines range of 21 to 27 months,” the letter reads. “Mr. Combs has already been incarcerated for 10 months. His sentencing exposure — which we fully respect and do not seek to minimize — is in fact low, and so is any corresponding risk of flight.”

The Conviction: What the Two Counts Entail

Although he avoided the most severe penalties, Combs was convicted on two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, a violation that could still see him serve significant time if sentenced to the maximum penalty.

The charges centered on his relationships with Cassie Ventura and “Jane,” both of whom testified under oath. According to prosecutors, Combs arranged and financed interstate travel for both women—along with male escorts—for the purpose of orchestrating paid sexual encounters.

Cassie Ventura, who was in a relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018, testified to participating in orchestrated sexual sessions, referred to by Combs as “Freak Offs.” Jane, who used a pseudonym and dated Combs between 2021 and 2024, similarly described what she called “hotel nights,” where she was encouraged or directed to engage in sexual acts with male entertainers, often in Combs’ presence.

Jane testified that these events occurred across numerous locations including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Turks and Caicos between May 2021 and October 2023. Ventura corroborated similar experiences, naming additional cities such as Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Ventura’s testimony included statements that male escorts were paid between $1,500 and $6,000 in cash by Combs after these encounters. Her account was supported by a cache of corroborating evidence, including hotel receipts, American Express charges, and flight records.

The prosecution also presented video footage allegedly showing both Ventura and Jane engaging in sexual activities with male escorts, footage that was matched against documented travel and lodging records. Despite the graphic nature of the evidence, the defense argued that there was no conclusive proof the payments constituted prostitution rather than compensation for time or companionship.

Next Steps

As the case moves toward sentencing, Combs’ legal team remains hopeful that the court will grant conditional release. Legal analysts predict that the outcome of the bond hearing will signal the court’s stance on how serious it views the remaining convictions.

Whether Combs ultimately serves additional prison time remains to be seen, but the verdict marks a turning point in one of the entertainment industry’s most publicized legal battles in recent memory.