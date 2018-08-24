Seal Visits Afrika Shrine with Son, Meets Femi, Yeni

August 24, 2018
Seal, the British singer with Nigerian roots, visited Femi Kuti at the new Afrika Shrine in Lagos  on Thursday.

He came with his son Henry and met with Kuti’s son, Made, and sister Yeni.

Yeni, the AfrikaShrine, all shared  on Instagram pictures  of the truly August visitor, whose real name is Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel.

Femi Kuti, Seal and Henry, Seal’s son from German model Heidi Klum

“Seal and I at the Shrine today! Awesome!!!”, wrote Yeni Kuti.

Brothers: Seal and Femi Kuti
Femi Kuti, Seal and Made Kuti, Femi’s son
Seal and Yeni Kuti
Seal and Femi Kuti

“My Brother Seal”, Femi announced on his own Instagram account, while @AfrikaShrine announced Seal’s departure. Femi was heard on the accompanying video telling Henry to feel free to come to Nigeria to spend his holiday.

However, Seal has not announced the visit on his own Instagram verified page.

Seal, a multiple award winner,  was born  in London to a  Nigerian mother, Adebisi Ogundeji, and a Brazilian father, Francis Samuel on 19 February 1963.  However, he was raised by a foster family in Westminster, London.

