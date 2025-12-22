Sanwo-Olu Swears In Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa As Agege LG Chairman

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa as the substantive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, charging him to prioritise grassroots development and align his administration with the state’s development agenda.

The swearing-in ceremony, which also featured the inauguration of Mrs Toyin Adejimiwa as a Permanent Secretary, took place at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Obasa, who is the son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, had been serving as Acting Chairman of Agege Local Government prior to his confirmation and formal inauguration.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, Governor Sanwo-Olu described local government as the tier of government closest to the people, emphasising the need for visible, responsive and compassionate leadership at the grassroots level.

He urged the Agege council chairman to govern inclusively, shun divisive tendencies and focus on delivering measurable and people-oriented outcomes, noting that discipline, performance and accountability remained the benchmarks for leadership and advancement in Lagos State.

The governor also acknowledged the presence of retired permanent secretaries at the event, describing them as exemplary public servants whose legacies continued to inspire professionalism within the state’s civil service.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated Adejimiwa and Obasa on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, expressing confidence that they would justify the trust reposed in them and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

In their separate remarks, Adejimiwa and Obasa expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence placed in them, pledging to uphold the core values, standards and traditions of excellence associated with public service in Lagos State.

Obasa’s emergence as substantive chairman followed the resignation of the former council chairman, Mr Tunde Azeez, who stepped down due to prolonged health challenges. His resignation letter was read during plenary at the Agege Council Chamber, after which councillors unanimously confirmed Obasa, who had been acting in the capacity.

It would be recalled that Obasa had earlier indicated interest in contesting the chairmanship ahead of the 2025 local government elections but was initially dropped amid opposition to his candidacy.