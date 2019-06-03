Sanwo-Olu Hints on Commencement of Repair of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his government will commence work on Lagos-Badagry expressway from Maza-Maza to Okokomaiko this month.

The Governor gave this assurance while on inspection tour of the Lagos Badagry expressway on Sunday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who said that with access to needed financing, contractors would resume work on site after many years of neglect.

“We started the journey from Orile and entered after the National Arts Theatre. We have seen a lot of things. It is an investment that we must begin to quickly put to use. But before we get there, there are lots of things that need to happen. The road from the National Arts theatre up to Maza Maza is actually been done in terms of the infrastructure on the road but unfortunately the amount of refuse on that road has prevented us from seeing the infrastructure.

“There’s a rail track there but there’s a 10-lane, that is five lanes on both sides. In the next couple of weeks, we will start massive clean up of that corridor. All the markets on the road at Orile, Coker, Alaba, Mile 2 up to Maza Maza, that people are selling things on that road will be cleared. It is going to be a major task force, cleaning up that corridor. We will start the enforcement as soon as possible. From Maza Maza up to Iba and Okokomaiko, there is lot of work that needed to be done.

“Work will commence on this road in this month of June, probably this week because it has been neglected for almost 4 years. We have seen a lot of road failures already and we need to bring respite to our people on this corridor. And we are expecting that if we are able to get the financing, it is something we are supposed to complete before the end of the year. Even if they don’t, by early next year they are supposed to complete it to Okokomaiko,” he said

He expressed readiness to partner with the federal Government to finding a lasting solution to the road from Okokomaiko, Agbara to Seme-border.

According to him; “There’s another one from Okokomaiko to Agbara, then from Agbara to the border town of Badagry. We are working with the Federal Government on that site to Seme border. But our commitment now is that we should have a smooth ride from National Arts Theatre, Orile right down to Okokomaiko. They are meant to receive a first class expressway by the end of this year.”

He explained that the State has been talking to stakeholders to ensure a robust working atmosphere in other to activate commercial activities on the axis.

“It is sad that it is taking us this long to get to where we are but as a new government we have a responsibility to our people, we have an obligation to our people to ensure that commerce comes back to this corridor very quickly.”

Source: VON