Sanchez to Join Inter Milan on Loan

Alexis Sanchez is set to leave Manchester United in order to join Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The Chilean has been linked with the Italian club all summer but his £400,000-per-week wages have proved a real stumbling block.

But now, a breakthrough has been reached.

Sanchez’s 19 months at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The Red Devils surprisingly beat Manchester City to the signature of the former Arsenal player but since his £35 million arrival in January 2017, Sanchez has scored just five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, he’s pocketing a cool £400,000-per-week plus a quite ridiculous £75,000-per-week appearance fee.

With three years left on his deal at United, Sanchez didn’t appear to be going anywhere fast.

But now, it seems United and Inter have finally agreed terms on a loan move.

According to Fabrizio Romano from Sky Italy and the Guardian, the two clubs have settled on a 10-month loan deal WITHOUT the option to buy.

And Inter will pay just €5 million of his €12 million wages, meaning United will have to pay the remaining €7 million.

Paying €7 million in wages for a player that is playing in Italy and there’s still a chance he returns in the summer.

That’s surely not a great deal for United, is it?

Inter, operating under Antonio Conte, will now have Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez leading their line this season.

As for United, they’re really lacking attacking options with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood their only out-and-out striking options.

Following his side’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Sanchez could be leaving the club.

“Alexis is a quality player and as you say we don’t have loads of options,” Solskjaer said. “So if there’s an offer good enough for the club and him maybe he’ll go.

“If not, he’s still our player and he’s quality player and he’s been training well, no doubt about quality either.”

Source: Givemesport